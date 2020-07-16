Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
16 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel says he has held "loose talks" with Racing Point

shares
comments
Vettel says he has held "loose talks" with Racing Point
By:
Jul 16, 2020, 3:51 PM

Sebastian Vettel has admitted that he is in "loose talks" with Racing Point about a Formula 1 drive for next year, but insists he is not under pressure to make a quick decision.

Speculation over the past week has suggested that Vettel has an offer on the table from Racing Point to join it when it becomes Aston Martin in 2021.

The likelihood is that he would replace Sergio Perez, with sources suggesting that the Mexican can be replaced if the team activates an exit clause in his long-term contract by the end of this month.

Pushed on the links with an Aston Martin future at the Hungaroring on Thursday, Vettel played down talk he was poised to sign a contract, but did confirm that discussions are taking place.

"Well, at this stage, I think it's talks," he said. "I said last week that obviously I've been in talks with Renault for example, so I think it's also just talks.

"I think at a later stage with anyone, I think then it would get a bit more concrete. But at this stage the truth is that there is nothing to announce and nothing more concrete than just loose talks."

Read Also:

Although the possibility of a July deadline means there is some time pressure on Racing Point to decide what it wants to do, Vettel himself said he did not feel a call from his side was urgent.

"It will probably take some time, most importantly for myself to make the decision, the right decision for myself," he said.

"And then once there is something to announce, something to say, then I think that will be the right time in the future to do so.

"Anything at this stage is still open. I don't know, driving next year, not driving next year, maybe coming back, or not driving any more. Or, I don't know, doing something different.

"So I'm not pressured or feeling pressure to make my decision to continue."

Asked by Motorsport.com if he felt that Aston Martin was now his only realistic chance of securing a competitive ride for 2021, he said: "Well, I think there's two ways to look at it.

"One is on paper obviously, which seats there are and which are not. I think for that I probably have too little information in terms of contracts and what are people's contracts and so on.

"But the other one is, I think I've been around for a long time and you never know. Obviously things can always change and, I think, irrespective of that, I need to make the decision myself and then obviously see whether there's something suitable in that direction."

 

Related video

Next article
Norris: Back pain caused by "being out of F1 car for so long"

Previous article

Norris: Back pain caused by "being out of F1 car for so long"

Next article

Renaullt believes it has solved radiator problem

Renaullt believes it has solved radiator problem

Trending Today

Race City Vintage results
Vintage / Vintage

Race City Vintage results

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest

Latest news

Renaullt believes it has solved radiator problem
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3m

Renaullt believes it has solved radiator problem

Vettel says he has held "loose talks" with Racing Point
Formula 1 / Formula 1
45m

Vettel says he has held "loose talks" with Racing Point

Norris: Back pain caused by "being out of F1 car for so long"
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Norris: Back pain caused by "being out of F1 car for so long"

Perez reveals rival F1 team approach amid Vettel rumours
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Perez reveals rival F1 team approach amid Vettel rumours

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
WEC

Nissan heads to Spa to size up rivals for Le Mans

2
Formula 1

Vettel says he has held "loose talks" with Racing Point

45m
3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

4
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull has to be “patient” with Albon

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1 03:54
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted? 05:55
Formula 1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted?

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets 01:10
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos 03:50
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments

Latest news

Renaullt believes it has solved radiator problem
Formula 1

Renaullt believes it has solved radiator problem

Vettel says he has held "loose talks" with Racing Point
Formula 1

Vettel says he has held "loose talks" with Racing Point

Norris: Back pain caused by "being out of F1 car for so long"
Formula 1

Norris: Back pain caused by "being out of F1 car for so long"

Perez reveals rival F1 team approach amid Vettel rumours
Formula 1

Perez reveals rival F1 team approach amid Vettel rumours

Grosjean admits Haas' F1 future the "elephant in the room"
Formula 1

Grosjean admits Haas' F1 future the "elephant in the room"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.