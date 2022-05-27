Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ricciardo: No doubts over seeing out McLaren F1 contract Next / Monaco GP: Leclerc fastest from Perez, Sainz in FP1
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Vettel: Barcelona backpack robbers didn’t steal a “great deal”

Sebastian Vettel says it “wasn’t a great deal” for the thieves who stole his backpack after the Spanish Grand Prix because they had to ditch the only valuable item.

Matt Kew
By:
Vettel: Barcelona backpack robbers didn’t steal a “great deal”

The four-time Formula 1 world champion had his bag stolen through a car window outside his hotel in Spain but soon after hopped on a scooter to chase it down.

Aston Martin driver Vettel did this by tracking his headphones, only to find they had been cast aside so that the thief could make their escape with the rest of the contents.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Monaco GP about the incident for the first time, Vettel explained: “I was checking out in the morning from the hotel and had my bag in the car.

“When I just quickly went back in and came back out, the bag was gone.

“After a while I realised that my headphones were in the bag, and I could locate them. I found the headphones but didn't find the bag, so it was not really a chase.

“Obviously a bit disappointed to lose the bag.

“[The headphones] were in the bag, but then once I found them, they were in a flowerpot. I guess the person who stole it, he or she knew exactly that you can be tracked.”

Vettel was asked whether he had any concern for his own personal safety by attempting to pursue the thieves, but he said: “I wanted my bag - that was all that was in my mind”.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, on the grid

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, on the grid

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The German added that he had wanted to track down his belongings to avoid the tedium of replacing documents, but nothing too valuable had been taken overall. That, he reckoned, made it not “a great deal” for the culprits.

He continued: “There was not much valuables there.

“I wasn't sure at the time whether my passport was in there or not. As it happened, it was in another bag, so I was lucky.

“But I had like ID and insurance card, driver's licence - that just boring stuff that takes time to get back and you have to apply and fill out the forms.

“I wasn't very looking forward to that.

“Fortunately, there was no money in there. I had some bandages in there for the knee [burned on his motorbike ahead of the Spanish GP].

“I guess whoever picked the backpack, it wasn't a great deal because the only thing that was valuable maybe was the headphones, which he had to sort of lose to not be found. But I really liked the backpack though!

“I was just going there to see if I can spot somebody and maybe nick it back and then jump back on the scooter but there was nobody there.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo: No doubts over seeing out McLaren F1 contract
Previous article

Ricciardo: No doubts over seeing out McLaren F1 contract
Next article

Monaco GP: Leclerc fastest from Perez, Sainz in FP1

Monaco GP: Leclerc fastest from Perez, Sainz in FP1
Load comments
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Monaco GP: Leclerc fastest from Perez, Sainz in FP1 Monaco GP
Formula 1

Monaco GP: Leclerc fastest from Perez, Sainz in FP1

Hamilton: Too much time, energy wasted on F1 jewellery debate
Formula 1

Hamilton: Too much time, energy wasted on F1 jewellery debate

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Monaco GP on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Monaco GP on Friday

Spanish GP garage panic prompts F1 fuel temperature debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP garage panic prompts F1 fuel temperature debate

Ricciardo "pushed set-up too far" ahead of Monaco FP2 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "pushed set-up too far" ahead of Monaco FP2 crash

Red Bull admits gap to Ferrari bigger than expected in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull admits gap to Ferrari bigger than expected in Monaco

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
May 26, 2022
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.