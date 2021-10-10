Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races Next / Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey

By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Co-author:
Luke Smith

Sebastian Vettel has taken responsibility for the call to switch to dry tyres during the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix in damp conditions.

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey

The Aston Martin driver was the first one to gamble for dry tyres in the tricky conditions at the Istanbul Park, opting to take on fresh mediums after 36 laps, with the track still wet in several places.

The strategy, which Vettel said was a team decision but one he made the final call on, destroyed his race and fight for points as he slipped off track at Turn 4 and Turn 7 during his first lap on the medium tyres, before opting to pit immediately where he then suffered a half-spin at pit entry.

Having switched to new intermediate tyres, Vettel finished a lowly 18th place only ahead of the two Haas drivers.

Vettel explained the reasoning behind his call for dry tyres but knew as soon as he lost temperature the plan had failed.

"Together [we made the dry tyre call] but in the end I made the decision, I wanted to try to go for it," Vettel said after the race.

"On the inters there was nothing left, so I thought the dry tyres could be as good but I couldn't break them in and just had no grip and lost so much time as I couldn't make them work.

"It was worse than I expected, even if it was damp a little bit here and there, or wet. But the main thing was I couldn't break the tyre in and then you are just sliding on the top.

"It is a no-brainer [call] now but at that time I don't know. I was tempted some laps before and the inters were not getting any better.

"If you look at the inter tyres there is nothing left on them, they look like a slick, so I think I had reason but obviously it was the wrong decision."

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Despite the Turkish GP circuit being treated since last year's race, undergoing a water-blasting procedure which provided much more grip this weekend, Vettel still felt the track conditions were "strange" during the race as it failed to dry sufficiently despite the pre-race rain relenting.

"The track is good fun but it was a bit strange today, similar to last year with the intermediates and staying out so long," Vettel said, having finished on the podium in last year's Turkish GP.

"At some point I thought it was ready for dry tyres so I took the risk but it didn't work.

"Last year I was thinking 15 laps to go that I wanted to try the slick tyres when the track was a little bit worse so I thought it was worth a go but it proved to be wrong."

Read Also:

shares
comments
Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races

Previous article

Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races

Next article

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

20 h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it

23 min
4
Formula 1

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

8 h
5
General

Gallery: The most iconic sponsor liveries in motorsport

Latest news
Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead

7m
Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it

23m
Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'
Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

1 h
Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey
Formula 1

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey

1 h
Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races
Video Inside
Formula 1

Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Bottas wins in Turkey 00:43
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Bottas wins in Turkey

Formula 1: Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after engine change 00:30
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after engine change

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay 04:48
Formula 1
6 h

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay

Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go' 00:51
Formula 1
Oct 9, 2021

Formula 1: Tost - Staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go'

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement 00:38
Formula 1
Oct 9, 2021

Formula 1: Alonso under investigation for yellow-flag infringement

More from
Haydn Cobb
Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated' Turkish GP
Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

Sainz set for Turkey F1 grid penalty after Ferrari engine change Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz set for Turkey F1 grid penalty after Ferrari engine change

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Prime
FIA F3

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel: F1 mustn't neglect human cost of swelling F1 calendar Turkish GP
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 mustn't neglect human cost of swelling F1 calendar

Vettel: Environmental interests must be credible, not for publicity
Formula 1

Vettel: Environmental interests must be credible, not for publicity

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Trending Today

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why "unusual noises" are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

Gallery: The most iconic sponsor liveries in motorsport
General General

Gallery: The most iconic sponsor liveries in motorsport

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey

Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Turkey win one of my "best ever" F1 races

Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Prime

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
5 h
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021

Latest news

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 gamble on old inters was worth it

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel takes responsibility for dry F1 tyre call in Turkey

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.