What can we really expect from the 2022 F1 car designs
The countdown to Formula 1’s new era car launches is underway, as teams put the final touches to their 2022 challengers.
Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive
More than just a run out for young drivers, the 2021 Abu Dhabi post-season test was a small glimpse into 2022 and a new start for Formula 1. Luke Smith explains why some found it more valuable than others.
The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller
Formula 1’s craziest title fight in years was long in the making. GP Racing reveals how a tiny swing - in absolute terms – equated to a big change in the balance of F1 power in 2021.
The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move
OPINION: Uncertainty over Lewis Hamilton's future has persisted since the race direction call that denied him an eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last month. But while walking away would be understandable, Hamilton has time and again responded well in the face of adversity and possesses all the tools needed to bounce back stronger than ever
What the FIA must do to restore F1's credibility
OPINION: The first stage of the 2022 Formula 1 pre-season is just over a month away, but the championship is still reeling from the controversial results of last year’s finale. The FIA acknowledges F1 has had its reputation dented as a result, so here’s how it could go about putting things right
The six subplots to watch in 2022 as a new F1 era begins
As Formula 1 prepares to begin a new era of technical regulations in 2022, We pick out six other key elements to follow this season
Why newly-retired Kimi Raikkonen won't miss F1
After 349 grand prix starts, 46 fastest laps, 21 wins and one world championship, Kimi Raikkonen has finally called time on his F1 career. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com on the eve of his final race, he explains his loathing of paddock politics and reflects on how motorsport has changed over the past two decades.
Unpacking the technical changes behind F1 2022's rules shake-up
Formula 1 cars will look very different this year as the long-awaited fresh rules finally arrive with the stated aim of improving its quality of racing. We break down what the return of 'ground effect' aerodynamics - and a flurry of other changes besides - means for the teams, and what fans can expect
Why F1's new era is still dogged by its old world problems
OPINION: The 2022 Formula 1 season is just weeks away from getting underway, but instead of focusing on what is to come, the attention still remains on what has been – not least the Abu Dhabi title decider controversy. That, plus other key talking points, must be resolved to allow the series to warmly welcome in its new era