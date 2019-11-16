Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
11 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
F3 / Macau GP / Breaking news

DRS suffers system failure on Macau F3 debut

shares
comments
DRS suffers system failure on Macau F3 debut
By:
Nov 16, 2019, 11:33 AM

The Drag Reduction System being used for the first time in the Macau Grand Prix was switched off during Saturday’s qualification race after a sensor failure impeded its usage, Motorsport.com understands.

The new F3 car is being driven at the Guia circuit for the first time this weekend, and unlike its predecessor it features the DRS overtaking aid pioneered in Formula 1.

A select number of drivers were able to use the device, but when it became apparent that a sensor had failed, it was deactivated. It is not clear if the problem will be rectified in time for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Motorsport.com has contacted the FIA for comment.

The way DRS is being used this weekend is slightly different than on F1 grand prix weekends, when it is set up by championship organisers.

Cars reached 185mph during qualifying, 13mph quicker than last year.

After using DRS for the first time on the Guia circuit, double Macau winner Dan Ticktum said that he believes the effect of the device will be significant in the race.

“In the races if you’re anywhere near the second, you’re getting passed or you are passing,” he said. “If someone is catching you, you’ll have to be absolutely balls-out through the mountain to make sure they aren’t within a second. 

“Because as soon as they are within a second, they will be coming past. Simple as that. It’s going to be difficult to defend.”

The DRS issues on Saturday are not believed to be related to a technical bulletin issued by the FIA on Thursday. 

The update confirmed that the shim – which looks like a small washer – in the rear wing assembly should not be thicker than 0.5mm for “safety reasons”. The shim affects how wide the DRS can open.

Qualification race polesitter and winner Juri Vips experienced a problem with DRS on Thursday when his device stuck open in free practice one.

Next article
Macau F3: Vips takes controlled qualifying win

Previous article

Macau F3: Vips takes controlled qualifying win

Next article

Macau GP: Verschoor beats Vips in thrilling duel

Macau GP: Verschoor beats Vips in thrilling duel
Load comments

About this article

Series F3
Event Macau GP
Sub-event Race 1
Author Jack Benyon

F3 Next session

Macau GP

Macau GP

13 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
Supercars

DJR Team Penske responds to Bathurst engine penalty

2
Supercars

Rival teams may have to take Mustang "year of pain" – Walkinshaw

3
Supercars

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

4
MotoGP

Oliveira explains massive FP4 crash at Phillip Island

5
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

Latest videos

Macau GP - F3 World Cup: race highlights 01:54
F3

Macau GP - F3 World Cup: race highlights

Macau GP - F3 World Cup: Verschoor pass for the lead 01:24
F3

Macau GP - F3 World Cup: Verschoor pass for the lead

Macau GP - F3 World Cup: race start 01:23
F3

Macau GP - F3 World Cup: race start

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race highlights 01:37
F3

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race highlights

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race start 01:23
F3

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race start

Latest news

Macau winner Verschoor had bent steering
F3

Macau winner Verschoor had bent steering

Macau GP: Verschoor beats Vips in thrilling duel
F3

Macau GP: Verschoor beats Vips in thrilling duel

DRS suffers system failure on Macau F3 debut
F3

DRS suffers system failure on Macau F3 debut

Macau F3: Vips takes controlled qualifying win
F3

Macau F3: Vips takes controlled qualifying win

Carlin "amazed" by team's unlikely Ticktum repair job
F3

Carlin "amazed" by team's unlikely Ticktum repair job

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.