Red Bull Ring F2: Ilott wins opener after heartbreak for Zhou
Ferrari junior Callum Ilott clinched his maiden Formula 2 victory in the opening race of the 2020 season at the Red Bull Ring after long-time leader Guanyu Zhou dropped out of contention with mechanical troubles.
Zhou led the first half of the race from pole position and was able to repass both Ilott and Mick Schumacher after dropping behind the two during the pitstop sequence.
However, as he climbed the hill en route to Turn 1 on lap 26, he began to slow down with what appeared to be a power issue. Although, the Chinese driver was able to keep the car running, he slipped down the order, allowing Ilott to seize the lead.
The Virtuosi driver held on to that spot despite the safety car - brought in to retrieve the stranded car of HWA's Artem Markelov - to start his second F2 season with a win.
ARTs Marcus Armstrong fended off reigning F3 champion Robert Shwartzman to finish second.
Schumacher had been running second until the safety car period, but ran wide at the restart and finished outside the points in 11th.
F2 feature race results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Gap
|1
|4
| Callum Ilott
|UNI-Virtuosi
|40
|2
|5
| Marcus Armstrong
|ART Grand Prix
|40
|8.800
|3
|21
| Robert Shwartzman
|Prema Powerteam
|40
|9.200
|4
|6
| Christian Lundgaard
|ART Grand Prix
|40
|10.800
|5
|2
| Dan Ticktum
|DAMS
|40
|11.200
|6
|17
| Giuliano Alesi
|BWT HWA Racelab
|40
|12.800
|7
|11
| Louis Deletraz
|Charouz Racing System
|40
|16.200
|8
|15
| Felipe Drugovich
|MP Motorsport
|40
|17.000
|9
|14
| Nobuharu Matsushita
|MP Motorsport
|40
|17.400
|10
|22
| Roy Nissany
|Trident
|40
|19.500
|11
|20
| Mick Schumacher
|Prema Powerteam
|40
|20.000
|12
|8
| Jehan Daruvala
|Carlin
|40
|22.000
|13
|12
| Pedro Piquet
|Charouz Racing System
|40
|24.900
|14
|24
| Nikita Mazepin
|Hitech Grand Prix
|40
|25.800
|15
|9
| Jack Aitken
|Campos Racing
|40
|30.100
|16
|10
| Guilherme Samaia
|Campos Racing
|40
|53.900
|17
|3
| Guanyu Zhou
|UNI-Virtuosi
|39
|18
|7
| Yuki Tsunoda
|Carlin
|39
|16
| Artem Markelov
|BWT HWA Racelab
|26
|1
| Sean Gelael
|DAMS
|16
|23
| Marino Sato
|Trident
|2
|25
| Luca Ghiotto
|Hitech Grand Prix
|0
|View full results