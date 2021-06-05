Tickets Subscribe
Baku F2: Vips dominates to score maiden victory
FIA F2 / Baku Race report

Baku F2: Vips dominates to score maiden victory

By:

Hitech Grand Prix’s Juri Vips took his first FIA Formula 2 win in a chaotic second sprint race in Baku which saw two safety cars and several collisions.

Baku F2: Vips dominates to score maiden victory

The Red Bull junior started third, but took the lead on lap 11, before finishing seven tenths clear of second place Charouz Racing System’s David Beckmann, who had started on pole.

Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala finished third after starting seventh, while polesitter Trident’s Bent Viscaal finished fourth.

The chaotic race, which was the 100th of F2’s modern era, saw two safety cars and six cars did not finish after multiple collisions.

Star performances came from Hitech Grand Prix’s Liam Lawson, who finished in seventh having started 20th, and Carlin’s Dan Ticktum, who made his way back up to sixth despite starting the second lap in last place.

Prema Racing’s Oscar Piastri also managed to finish eighth – the last points position – after starting 19th.

The new format, which reverses the top ten finishers of Saturday morning’s sprint race, meant Viscaal started on pole, with Beckmann in second and Vips in third.

Ticktum and UNI-Virtuosi’s Guanyu Zhou came together after a lock-up at Turn 1, ending the latter’s race, and the incident will be investigated after the chequered flag.

MP Motorsport’s Lirim Zendeli also went off into the escape road at the same turn on the first lap, ending his race.

Moments later, contact between ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire and Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung left the former with front wing damage and ended the latter’s race.

These incidents prompted the safety car to be deployed, staying out for two laps.

The restart on Lap 3 allowed Beckmann to snatch the lead from Viscaal a few corners later, with this morning’s race winner, Prema Racing’s Robert Shwartzman, making up four places to run in sixth.

Pourchaire also pitted for the previous front wing damage as the safety car headed back in.

By Lap 4, Ticktum had made another charge through the field, making his way up to 12th despite the first lap collision leaving him at the back of the pack.

MP Motorsport’s Richard Verschoor was left in the wall on lap 6, ending his race, after teammate Roy Nissany clipped the back of his car.

The incident prompted another safety car and forced Nissany to pit for front wing damage before he was handed a drive-through penalty for causing a collision.

When racing restarted for a second time on Lap 8, ART Grand Prix’s Christian Lundgaard was squeezed into the wall as cars entered Turn 1 three-wide, ending his race.

Seconds later, DAMS’ Marcus Armstrong also ended up in the barriers amid the battle for fourth with Viscaal, locking up with cold tyres and also forcing his retirement.

Vips took the lead from Viscaal on Lap 11 with help from DRS, maintaining his lead to the chequered flag.

Hitech Grand Prix’s Liam Lawson starts tomorrow’s feature race on pole, with Vips in second and Piastri in third.

Pourchaire will line up fourth, with Ticktum in fifth and Armstrong sixth.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 8 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP
2 14 Germany David Beckmann
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 3.200
3 6 India Jehan Daruvala
United Kingdom Carlin 3.800
4 24 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Italy Trident 4.600
5 1 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Italy Prema Powerteam 5.000
6 5 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom Carlin 6.200
7 7 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 6.700
8 2 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 9.100
9 10 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 13.300
10 4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 15.400
11 20 Italy Matteo Nannini
Spain Campos Racing 17.900
12 22 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
HWA Racelab 22.800
13 25 Japan Marino Sato
Italy Trident 25.600
14 15 Brazil Guilherme Samaia
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 49.900
15 23 Italy Alessio Deledda
HWA Racelab 52.000
16 16 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 1'31.800
17 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
France DAMS
9 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
France ART Grand Prix
11 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport
21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung
Spain Campos Racing
3 China Guanyu Zhou
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi
12 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Netherlands MP Motorsport
View full results
Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Author Megan White

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype.

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends.

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Prime

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come.

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Prime

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance Prime

How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2021
How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance Prime

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance

As a consequence of George Russell's step up to Mercedes to cover for the COVID-positive Lewis Hamilton, Jack Aitken will make his Formula 1 debut for Williams at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Long on F1's peripheries, Aitken finally has a chance to shine.

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020
How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat Prime

How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat

While Formula 1 felt the public brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, the virus also put the Formula 2 and Formula 3 categories on hiatus. But their roles in feeding F1 with drivers meant their survival was crucial to their parent series' long-term future

FIA F2
Jun 11, 2020

