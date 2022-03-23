Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 News

Lawson "more comfortable" focusing on F2 after dual 2021 campaign

Liam Lawson says he is “definitely more comfortable” just racing in FIA Formula 2 this season following a dual campaign with the DTM in 2021.

Megan White
By:
Lawson "more comfortable" focusing on F2 after dual 2021 campaign

The Carlin driver, who took podiums in both races in the F2 season opener in Bahrain, says he is more at ease sticking to one car than he was last year.

In 2021, Lawson competed in the DTM for Red Bull AF Corse alongside Williams Formula 1 driver Alex Albon, finishing second in the championship behind title winner Maximilian Gotz.

But he will solely focus on F2 this year, having moved to Carlin from Hitech Grand Prix, with which he finished ninth in the standings last year.

Speaking after taking second place in the feature race on Sunday, Lawson said he felt he would “for sure” benefit from only racing in one series.

“I’m very grateful to have had the opportunity to race in DTM last year, I think honestly I learned a lot doing it,” he said.

“But obviously doing a season of Formula 2 as well was quite tough changing between the cars, so this year it’s nice to be able to focus just on the one.

“Obviously we spoke yesterday about the format change, I think that helps as well, a lot more racing for us.

“I’m definitely more comfortable and will be more comfortable every round staying in the same car.”

Liam Lawson, AF Corse in parc ferme

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Lawson said in October that he no longer wished to remain in the DTM after a controversial season finale denied him the chance to win the title, having become an innocent victim to an opening lap collision triggered by his championship rival Kelvin van der Linde.

With his Ferrari suffering severe suspension damage and lapping at the rear of the field, the Kiwi helplessly watched on as Gotz snatched the title from his grasp with the help of team orders from Mercedes.

An emotional Lawson lashed out at van der Linde in the immediate aftermath of the race, calling him an “idiot” and the “dirtiest driver he’s raced against” for crashing into him twice during the final round.

Despite receiving an apology from van der Linde, Lawson said the events at Norisring left him with a sour taste in the mouth about the quality of racing in the championship.

However, he insisted that he thoroughly enjoyed competing in the DTM in his maiden season.

Drugovich tops three-day FIA F2 test at Barcelona
FIA F2

Drugovich tops three-day FIA F2 test at Barcelona

Correa out of ELMS opener with fracture, Imola F3 "at risk"
FIA F3

Correa out of ELMS opener with fracture, Imola F3 "at risk"

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime
FIA F2

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

