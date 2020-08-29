Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Race in
13 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Race in
00 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Race 2 in
19 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Qualifying 2 in
02 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Spa-Francorchamps / Breaking news

Mazepin F2 parc ferme antics “potentially dangerous”

shares
comments
Mazepin F2 parc ferme antics “potentially dangerous”
By:

On-the-road FIA Formula 2 Feature Race winner Nikita Mazepin has been given a suspended five-place grid drop for “potentially dangerous and unsportsmanlike conduct” after his post-race antics at Spa.

After being informed over the radio on his in-lap of a five-second time penalty for his defence of the lead of the final lap against Yuki Tsunoda at Les Combes that cost him victory, Mazepin drove into the P2 board in parc ferme, sending it flying just as Tsunoda was about to walk in front of it to celebrate with his team.

After the race, Mazepin complained of his penalty: “If the stewards keep going like this there's going to be no racing on track.”

Race stewards decided that the Hitech driver “approached parc ferme at too great a speed, before making contact with the second-place marker”.

Read Also:

Mazepin’s Hitech team had also been under investigation during the race for an unsafe release of the Russian, when he left his pit box towards some Trident mechanics who were forced to take evasive action. The team was given a reprimand for this.

MP Motorsport pair Felipe Drugovich and Nobuharu Matsushita have also both been penalised, following their collision approaching Blanchimont. Matsushita has been given a three-place grid drop for Sunday’s Sprint Race.

He was found to have pulled across the nose of Drugovich’s car, which damaged his teammate’s front wing. The stewards determined that the Japanese driver was wholly responsible for the contact.

Drugovich, who ended up in P20, has also been disqualified from the race for making his mandatory pit stop on the final lap, which is a breach of article 37.6 in the sporting regulations. Both MP drivers will start from the back of the grid tomorrow.

ART Grand Prix’s Marcus Armstrong was found to have overtaken Jack Aitken off track on the final corner of the final lap, which gained him a lasting advantage. The ART driver has subsequently been given a 5s time penalty and falls from 13th to 15th.

Mazepin investigated for hitting pitboard after losing win

Previous article

Mazepin investigated for hitting pitboard after losing win
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Nikita Mazepin
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

Belgian GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.5s
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Belgian GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.5s

Townsville Supercars: Whincup on pole, McLaughlin misses Shootout
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: Whincup on pole, McLaughlin misses Shootout

Supercars rookie cuts first post-lockdown laps
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars rookie cuts first post-lockdown laps

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview

Morbidelli expects Zarco penalty over Austria MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli expects Zarco penalty over Austria MotoGP crash

Latest news

Mazepin F2 parc ferme antics “potentially dangerous”
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Mazepin F2 parc ferme antics “potentially dangerous”

Mazepin investigated for hitting pitboard after losing win
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Mazepin investigated for hitting pitboard after losing win

Spa F2: Tsunoda wins feature race after Mazepin penalty
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Spa F2: Tsunoda wins feature race after Mazepin penalty

Tsunoda set for AlphaTauri F1 test in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda set for AlphaTauri F1 test in Abu Dhabi

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim

2
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

3
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.5s

4
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Whincup on pole, McLaughlin misses Shootout

5
Supercars

Supercars rookie cuts first post-lockdown laps

Latest news

Mazepin F2 parc ferme antics “potentially dangerous”
F2

Mazepin F2 parc ferme antics “potentially dangerous”

Mazepin investigated for hitting pitboard after losing win
F2

Mazepin investigated for hitting pitboard after losing win

Spa F2: Tsunoda wins feature race after Mazepin penalty
F2

Spa F2: Tsunoda wins feature race after Mazepin penalty

Tsunoda set for AlphaTauri F1 test in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1

Tsunoda set for AlphaTauri F1 test in Abu Dhabi

Spa F2: Tsunoda beats Mazepin for second pole of 2020
F2

Spa F2: Tsunoda beats Mazepin for second pole of 2020

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.