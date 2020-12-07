Shwartzman remains at Prema for 2021 F2 season

Shwartzman has been associated with Prema since his European F3 days in 2018, when he finished third in the standings behind that year's champion Mick Schumacher and second-placed Dan Ticktum.

The Russian driver remained with Prema when he stepped up to FIA Formula 3 last year, dominating proceedings in a year the three drivers from the Italian team occupied the top three spots in the standings.

For 2020, Shwartzman was promoted to Prema’s F2 squad alongside Schumacher and was considered a dark horse for the title.

Two feature race wins in the opening two rounds meant he was firmly in the fight in the early part of the season, but a difficult run of results followed, dropping him out of contention.

He still finished a credible fourth in the championship with four race wins - the other two coming at sprint events at Spa and Bahrain I - more than any other driver on the grid.

A day after the 2020 season concluded with Shwartman’s teammate Schumacher being crowned champion, Prema announced that the Russian driver will remain with the team next year to partner this year's FIA F3 title winner Oscar Piastri.

"I am happy to race in Formula 2 with PREMA again in 2021,” said Shwartzman. “Our target as a team is obviously to win and make progress in terms of results from this season, working hard, improving the car but also enjoying another year by staying together and having fun.

“It will be our fourth year working together, and we are going to make the most out of it. I want to thank everybody who supports me for their dedication and commitment."

Prema sealed the 2020 F2 teams’ title with a race to spare on Saturday, eventually outscoring nearest rival Virtuosi by 39.5 points.

Team boss Rene Rosin added: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Robert into the 2021 season. We thoroughly enjoyed working with him so far and we are really proud of his continued progress.

"He truly has a rare talent, and we are looking forward to seeing him take another step next year. In 2020, he immediately proved he could run for wins, and we want to build on that immediacy to be consistent contenders in 2021.”

Prema is the first team to announce its full 2021 line-up ahead of the start of pre-season testing on Tuesday.