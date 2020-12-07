Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Shwartzman remains at Prema for 2021 F2 season

shares
comments
Shwartzman remains at Prema for 2021 F2 season
By:

Ferrari Academy driver Robert Shwartzman will remain with Prema for a second season in Formula 2 in 2021, it has been announced.

Shwartzman has been associated with Prema since his European F3 days in 2018, when he finished third in the standings behind that year's champion Mick Schumacher and second-placed Dan Ticktum.

The Russian driver remained with Prema when he stepped up to FIA Formula 3 last year, dominating proceedings in a year the three drivers from the Italian team occupied the top three spots in the standings.

For 2020, Shwartzman was promoted to Prema’s F2 squad alongside Schumacher and was considered a dark horse for the title.

Two feature race wins in the opening two rounds meant he was firmly in the fight in the early part of the season, but a difficult run of results followed, dropping him out of contention.

He still finished a credible fourth in the championship with four race wins - the other two coming at sprint events at Spa and Bahrain I - more than any other driver on the grid.

A day after the 2020 season concluded with Shwartman’s teammate Schumacher being crowned champion, Prema announced that the Russian driver will remain with the team next year to partner this year's FIA F3 title winner Oscar Piastri.

"I am happy to race in Formula 2 with PREMA again in 2021,” said Shwartzman. “Our target as a team is obviously to win and make progress in terms of results from this season, working hard, improving the car but also enjoying another year by staying together and having fun. 

“It will be our fourth year working together, and we are going to make the most out of it. I want to thank everybody who supports me for their dedication and commitment."

Prema sealed the 2020 F2 teams’ title with a race to spare on Saturday, eventually outscoring nearest rival Virtuosi by 39.5 points.

Team boss Rene Rosin added: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Robert into the 2021 season. We thoroughly enjoyed working with him so far and we are really proud of his continued progress.

"He truly has a rare talent, and we are looking forward to seeing him take another step next year. In 2020, he immediately proved he could run for wins, and we want to build on that immediacy to be consistent contenders in 2021.”

Prema is the first team to announce its full 2021 line-up ahead of the start of pre-season testing on Tuesday.

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale

Previous article

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Robert Shwartzman
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Hamilton in race to be fit for Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton in race to be fit for Abu Dhabi GP

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP

The Sakhir GP as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

The Sakhir GP as it happened

Tickford shakes down new Mustang
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford shakes down new Mustang

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results

DJR to make number change for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

DJR to make number change for 2021

Australian legend John Harvey passes away
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Australian legend John Harvey passes away

Marquez: "Hasty" Jerez comeback attempt was a mistake
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: "Hasty" Jerez comeback attempt was a mistake

Latest news

Shwartzman remains at Prema for 2021 F2 season
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Shwartzman remains at Prema for 2021 F2 season

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale

Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott
F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda on pole, disaster for Schumacher
F2 FIA F2 / Qualifying report

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda on pole, disaster for Schumacher

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton in race to be fit for Abu Dhabi GP

1h
2
Formula 1

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP

8h
3
Supercars

Lowndes: Montoya "got to me mentally"

4
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

5
Supercars

How the 2021 Supercars grid is shaping up

Latest news

Shwartzman remains at Prema for 2021 F2 season
F2

Shwartzman remains at Prema for 2021 F2 season

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale
F2

Sakhir F2: Schumacher crowned champion as Daruvala wins finale

Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott
F2

Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda on pole, disaster for Schumacher
F2

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda on pole, disaster for Schumacher

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda leads Carlin 1-2 in practice
F2

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda leads Carlin 1-2 in practice

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2
Jun 30, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2
Sep 2, 2019

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2
Jul 27, 2019

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2
Jul 11, 2019

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2
Mar 21, 2019

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.