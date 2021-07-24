Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / London E-Prix: Lynn beats Dennis to pole in wet/dry qualifying
Formula E / London E-Prix I Race report

London E-Prix: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at ExCeL

By:

BMW Andretti’s Jake Dennis won the first-ever Formula E race at the London’s indoor/outdoor track at the ExCeL Centre, after passing early leader Alex Lynn of Mahindra.

London E-Prix: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at ExCeL

Dennis pounced when polesitter Alex Lynn locked his tyres while he attempted the undercut, which handed the BMW Andretti driver a window to take his attack mode.

Dennis then led with his 35kW boost in dominant style, driving around a late race vibration to secure his second Formula E victory in his maiden season, crossing the line over 5s clear. 

Read Also:

Lynn had made a sound start aboard his Mahindra Racing machine from the front row, moving across the course to defend the position into the Turn 1 left-hander. That allowed Lynn to control the race at his own pace, with Dennis complaining that Lynn was too slow through the sequences of tight hairpins and delaying the entire train of cars. 

Valencia race two winner Dennis and his team then opted to drop an attack-mode strategy, instead playing it loose and responding only when Lynn moved for his power boost. The pair then dived in unison through the gate at Turn 16 to activate the 35kW boost, which ran for eight minutes – having never been more than four minutes in Formula E history. 

That allowed Lynn to stay firm at the front, but the two then split their strategies at the second attack mode activation, with Dennis staying on the racing line to nick track position. Dennis was set to take his attack mode on the following tour, only for a brief Turn 10 yellow flag to scare his race engineer into aborting and then swiftly again green-lighting the move. 

This was to avoid letting the power boost go to waste should the yellow flag have developed into a full safety car, which it did not.

Dennis reacted too late to the radio call and missed the attack mode after his race engineer eventually settled on a decision, but that would come to help Dennis triumph. As Lynn closed up to the BMW Andretti racer with his attack mode, he locked up into the Turn 10 hairpin and that delay gave Dennis a window to move off line without ceding track position. 

When Lynn switched back to the lower 200kW race power, Dennis had much of his attack mode remaining to streak into the lead and then he overcame a right-rear vibration. Despite Dennis’ concerns over team radio growing increasingly urgent, he never lost lap time and converted the win by 5.3s as Lynn suffered on his ailing rubber. 

That allowed Mercedes' Nyck de Vries, up from ninth thanks to opportunistic passing on third-starting Sebastien Buemi, to nip past the Mahindra Racing driver on the inside of Turn 10. 

The Mercedes driver flung his car down the inside and made the very slow apex, forcing Lynn to run wide and slip down to an eventual third as he works to find another new seat in time for the 2022 season, with his Mahindra career set to come to a swift end. 

Buemi was much improved with a fourth place, but still struggled for pace aboard his Nissan e.dams machine and was a cork in the bottle that delayed Andre Lotterer for Porsche. 

He was then trailed by the two Audis, who endured a messy race after opening-lap contact for Rene Rast while Lucas di Grassi was at fault for a tag with fourth-starting Sergio Sette Camara. 

Stoffel Vandoorne bagged points in eighth to signal a marked recovery for Mercedes to end its torrid run of form, while reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa sealed ninth late on with a fanboost-enabled pass on Norman Nato into Turn 1. However, the Venturi Racing driver would run out of useable energy on the final lap, dropping to 21st and handing Oliver Rowland the final position in the top 10. 

Although Bird retains his drivers’ championship lead for Jaguar Racing, he was forced to pit at the end of the first lap when he was sandwiched through Turns 4 and 5. 

That dealt him front-left suspension damage, which could not be repaired and he was eventually retired from the race.  

But as Dennis climbs to second in the points, Bird’s quest to keep first place in the table was aided by Robin Frijns failing to score after a scrappy race down in 15th place. 

 Pos   Nº   Driver   Car   Laps   Time   Gap 
27 Jake Dennis BMW 33 46'50.048  
17 Nyck de Vries Mercedes 33 46'55.389 5.341
94 Alex Lynn Mahindra 33 46'56.994 6.946
23 Sébastien Buemi Nissan 33 46'58.056 8.008
36 André Lotterer Porsche 33 47'00.747 10.699
33 René Rast Audi 33 47'01.475 11.427
11 Lucas di Grassi Audi 33 47'02.281 12.233
5 S.Vandoorne Mercedes 33 47'07.429 17.381
13 A.F.da Costa DS 33 47'08.505 18.457
10  22 Oliver Rowland Nissan 33 47'18.233 28.185
11  48 Edoardo Mortara Mercedes 33 47'20.772 30.724
12  99 Pascal Wehrlein Porsche 33 47'28.288 38.240
13  37 Nick Cassidy Audi 33 47'33.523 43.475
14  25 Jean-Éric Vergne DS 33 47'38.073 48.025
15  4 Robin Frijns Audi 33 47'41.085 51.037
16  28 Max Guenther BMW 33 47'45.153 55.105
17  20 Mitch Evans Jaguar 33 47'47.627 57.579
18  8 Oliver Turvey NIO 33 47'48.672 58.624
19  6 Joel Eriksson Penske 33 47'49.993 59.945
20  7 S.Sette Câmara Penske 33 47'50.484 1'00.436
71 Norman Nato Mercedes 33 48'34.755 1'44.707
88 Tom Blomqvist NIO 25 47'57.240  
10 Sam Bird Jaguar 1 2'04.864  
29 Alexander Sims Mahindra 0  
shares
comments
London E-Prix: Lynn beats Dennis to pole in wet/dry qualifying

Previous article

London E-Prix: Lynn beats Dennis to pole in wet/dry qualifying
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

2
Super GT

BMW M4 GT3 set to race in SUPER GT next year

7 h
3
Formula 1

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake

5 h
Latest news
London E-Prix: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at ExCeL
Formula E

London E-Prix: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at ExCeL

11m
London E-Prix: Lynn beats Dennis to pole in wet/dry qualifying
Formula E

London E-Prix: Lynn beats Dennis to pole in wet/dry qualifying

5 h
London E-Prix: Gunther leads BMW Andretti 1-2 in FP2
Formula E

London E-Prix: Gunther leads BMW Andretti 1-2 in FP2

7 h
FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London
Formula E

FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London

8 h
London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice
Formula E

London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice

23 h
Latest videos
Formula E: London E-Prix kicks off this weekend 04:58
Formula E
Jul 22, 2021

Formula E: London E-Prix kicks off this weekend

Jaguar Racing | Jaguar Land Rover's Commitment To Formula E Gen3 00:28
Formula E
Jul 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Jaguar Land Rover's Commitment To Formula E Gen3

Formula E release the final version of the London E-Prix Track Layout 01:08
Formula E
Jul 20, 2021

Formula E release the final version of the London E-Prix Track Layout

Jaguar Racing | London Calling | RAF Falcons X Jaguar Racing 02:39
Formula E
Jul 19, 2021

Jaguar Racing | London Calling | RAF Falcons X Jaguar Racing

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff 14:03
Formula E
Jul 19, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff

More from
Matt Kew
London E-Prix: Lynn beats Dennis to pole in wet/dry qualifying London E-Prix I
Formula E

London E-Prix: Lynn beats Dennis to pole in wet/dry qualifying

London E-Prix: Gunther leads BMW Andretti 1-2 in FP2 London E-Prix I
Formula E

London E-Prix: Gunther leads BMW Andretti 1-2 in FP2

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime
Formula E

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

Trending Today

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

BMW M4 GT3 set to race in SUPER GT next year
Super GT Super GT

BMW M4 GT3 set to race in SUPER GT next year

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: McLaren one of the most difficult F1 cars to overtake

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Prime

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap.

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021

Latest news

London E-Prix: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at ExCeL
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: BMW’s Jake Dennis wins Race 1 at ExCeL

London E-Prix: Lynn beats Dennis to pole in wet/dry qualifying
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Lynn beats Dennis to pole in wet/dry qualifying

London E-Prix: Gunther leads BMW Andretti 1-2 in FP2
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Gunther leads BMW Andretti 1-2 in FP2

FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London
Formula E Formula E

FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.