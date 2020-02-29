Formula E
Previous
Formula E / Marrakesh E-prix / Practice report

Marrakesh E-Prix: Evans quickest in FP2 from di Grassi

shares
comments
Marrakesh E-Prix: Evans quickest in FP2 from di Grassi
By:
Feb 29, 2020, 8:47 AM

Jaguar Formula E driver Mitch Evans was comfortably fastest in the second practice session ahead of the Marrakesh E-Prix, beating Audi’s Lucas di Grassi by two tenths.

Evans heads into the Morocco race at the top of the standings after his victory in Mexico City.

He backed that up with the fastest time in second practice, posting a 1m17.306s benchmark to eclipse the times from Friday’s opening session.

Evans set the fastest first and second sectors of the field and was only 0.003s shy in the final run in what the driver said was “actually quite a bad lap” over team radio.

Porsche’s Andre Lotterer had been the early leader. He initially set the benchmark with a 1m18.794s effort.

But as cars activated attack mode and set full power laps, the Mexico polesitter was bumped down to an eventual 13th.

Di Grassi and Envision Virgin Racing driver Robin Frijns were the late climbers, rising to second and third in the times – although di Grassi was still 0.236s off Evans.

Pascal Wehrlein ended up fourth fastest for Mahindra to edge ahead of Alexander Sims and the Mercedes of Nyck de Vries.

Santiago victor Maximilian Gunther suffered a big twitch in his BMW and ended the running in seventh over Edoardo Mortara.

Evans’s teammate James Calado was ninth as Oliver Rowland beat Nissan stablemate Sebastien Buemi to round out the top 10.

Opening practice pacesetter Antonio Felix da Costa was only 15th in a session where the DS Techeetahs struggled.  

Jean-Eric Vergne returned for the team after his Friday absence, which was caused by headaches.

He had been replaced in the car by the team’s test driver James Rossiter, who previously competed in SUPER GT for Nissan.

Rossiter was penned to contest the rookie test the day after the race, but having been granted a last-minute e-licence he is no longer eligible.

Since Vergne did not post a clean full-power lap, he was only 23rd fastest and 1.769s off the pace.

He was only quicker than the NIO 333 of Ma Qinghua, who was a further 1.935s behind reigning champion Vergne.

FP2 Results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'17.309
2 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 1'17.545 0.236
3 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'17.580 0.271
4 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
India Mahindra Racing 1'17.629 0.320
5 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Andretti Autosport 1'17.683 0.374
6 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'17.790 0.481
7 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 1'17.841 0.532
8 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'17.868 0.559
9 United Kingdom James Calado
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'17.869 0.560
10 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 1'17.876 0.567
11 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'17.903 0.594
12 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio
India Mahindra Racing 1'17.910 0.601
13 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'18.024 0.715
14 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'18.125 0.816
15 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'18.214 0.905
16 New Zealand Brendon Hartley
United States Dragon Racing 1'18.221 0.912
17 Switzerland Nico Müller
United States Dragon Racing 1'18.369 1.060
18 Germany Daniel Abt
Germany Team Abt 1'18.394 1.085
19 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'18.427 1.118
20 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'18.577 1.268
21 Brazil Felipe Massa
Monaco Venturi 1'18.651 1.342
22 Switzerland Neel Jani
Germany Porsche Team 1'18.755 1.446
23 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'19.078 1.769
24 China Ma Qing Hua
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'21.013 3.704
View full results

 

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Marrakesh E-prix
Drivers Mitch Evans
Teams Jaguar Racing Shop Now
Author Matt Kew

Race hub

Marrakesh E-prix

Marrakesh E-prix

27 Feb - 29 Feb
QU In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Shakedown
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
08:00
14:00
FP1
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
10:45
16:45
FP2
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
03:00
09:00
QU
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
05:00
11:00
Race
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
09:03
15:03
Latest results Standings

