Wehrlein hails "perfect" Porsche strategy, efficiency for Diriyah FE win
Pascal Wehrlein reckoned that Porsche's Diriyah E-Prix strategy and efficiency worked "perfectly" en route to claiming his second career victory in Formula E.
The German carved through the pack after qualifying ninth, eventually working his way up to leader Sam Bird by the 24th lap of the opener in the Saudi Arabian double-header.
Although his initial attempt at claiming the lead on the following lap was unsuccessful, Wehrlein continued to track Bird throughout the following laps and, after the Briton's defence ran out of steam, the Porsche driver got through on lap 30.
He was able to sail away into the lead and withstood a late challenge from championship leader Jake Dennis to secure a win in a thrilling race.
Wehrlein explained that his ability to make up ground while saving energy was crucial to his chances, paying tribute to Porsche's attack mode plan, although admitted that he did not expect to win.
"The race was just amazing. I knew we had the pace even though qualifying didn't quite go as planned, although P9 was not so bad," Wehrlein said.
"I knew that we could make up some positions but I never imagined that we would win the race.
"The strategy was perfect, the car felt amazing and I was able to save quite a lot of energy and use it for the overtakes. Strategy-wise, the times we took attack mode worked perfectly.
"I'm just very happy and grateful for the race car that I had today. I know that everyone in the team is working so hard and especially in the last couple of months; our mission is to win, we want to win the championship.
"And with Jake again for a 1-2, it just shows how much we've grown as a team - I'm lost for words!
"We were using the energy at the right time, I stayed for quite a long time in the slipstream and I was trying to be quite close there and invest [in energy] when I needed to invest."
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, 1st position, celebrates at the podium
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Wehrlein said that Bird posed a tough challenge in his overtures for the lead and added that this was magnified by having to take the remaining minute of attack mode still left in his allowance.
He explained that Porsche had demonstrated the efficiency of its Gen3 powertrain in the opening two races, which had lifted his confidence considerably after a tough Valencia pre-season test.
"When I got into second it was quite a bit harder, and I think Sam did a good job to defend his position. When I duelled him I still had one attack mode left so even if I passed him I still needed to take that final attack mode.
"And with Jake catching up, I had to manage energy, maximise efficiency and cornering speeds, and we just made it. A couple more laps and it would have been very interesting, I have to say.
"Being efficient, it's not only energy, it's about maximising cornering speeds so you're not losing energy on the straights. It's a combination of having a very efficient powertrain and getting those cornering speeds. The great thing is we've shown that performance here."
Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein holds off Dennis to charge to victory
Van der Linde pleased by Diriyah FE despite "uphill battle" debut
Latest news
Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty
Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty
Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura
Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura
Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call
Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call
Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup
Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
First impressions of FE's new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener
How Dennis dominated FE opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?
Is this Evans' best chance yet? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?
10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing
Analysis: Valencia pre-season test 10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race
Jaguar's big opportunity in FE How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title
How Vandoorne won the FE title The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season
Why Bird can bounce back Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2
What Formula E needs next What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.