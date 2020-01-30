Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Gaming / Breaking news

eNASCAR Heat Pro League returns for second season

shares
comments
eNASCAR Heat Pro League returns for second season
Jan 30, 2020, 12:00 AM

With a prize pool of over $200,000, the eNASCAR Heat Pro League returns for its second season in 2020.

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League® (eNHPL) announced today the return of its second season, now with a total prize pool of more than $200,000. The news follows a successful first season where the eNHPL produced over one million live views on its race broadcasts and hosted numerous live events throughout the year, such as its draft a Phoenix Raceway, a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the finale at NASCAR’s Arena 43 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The highly anticipated second season will once again offer the opportunity for gamers to become an affiliated esports driver for one of 14 official eNHPL teams. This year’s draft qualifying will be open to all NASCAR Heat 4® players on Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One systems and will seek to find the best gamers across the United States and Canada over a span of six-weeks on a variety of different racing circuits. The draft qualifying period will open on Jan. 30 and will run until Feb. 26.

Following the draft qualifying, there will be a live-streamed invitational pre-season containing three weekly exhibition events slated to begin on March 4. The Pre-Season will showcase the top qualifiers in live head-to-head racing where teams and fans can closely monitor the progress of new competitors ahead of the official team draft in April.

Changes have also been made to the regular season, which now features three segments of four races, and offers a greater variety of tracks and series compared to Season 1. Each Regular Season segment will see one driver qualify per platform for the championship race, and an additional Wildcard race winner will complete the driver Championship line up for the live finale, which will be held in the summer.

More information on the eNASCAR Heat Pro League’s second season will be announced over the coming weeks.

Stephen Hood, President, 704Games commented: "The eNASCAR Heat Pro League has already proven to be an incredibly exciting series, engaging players, viewers and industry alike. With our partners at the RTA and NASCAR, we’ve worked hard to create a new structure that will again engage our already passionate player base and audience. We're proud to be taking eNASCAR to ever greater heights."

Tim Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, NASCAR said, "Last season proved our eNASCAR platforms provide action-packed racing with some of the most talented gamers in esports, bridging the gap from one race to the next. In collaboration with 704Games, the RTA and the entire NASCAR industry, the eNASCAR Heat Pro League cemented itself in season one as a must-watch racing series in this rapidly evolving space."

Next article
Last-stage drama decides DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series at ASI

Previous article

Last-stage drama decides DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series at ASI
Load comments

About this article

Series Gaming

Trending

1
MotoGP

What factory Yamaha exit means for Rossi

2
Formula 1

Alonso: Rivals aren't exploiting Hamilton's "weakness"

3
MotoGP

Rossi explains why he didn't commit to early Yamaha deal

4
Formula 1

McLaren reveals footage of 2020 F1 car fire-up

5
Endurance

Newey, Muller late additions to Bathurst field

Latest videos

ASI 2020: Motorsport Games interview 04:53
Gaming

ASI 2020: Motorsport Games interview

[English] FIA GT Championships 2019 | Nations Cup | World Finals | Final 00:00
Gaming

[English] FIA GT Championships 2019 | Nations Cup | World Finals | Final

[English] FIA GT Championships 2019 | Manufacturer Series | World Finals | Final 00:00
Gaming

[English] FIA GT Championships 2019 | Manufacturer Series | World Finals | Final

Le Mans Esports season two 00:44
Gaming

Le Mans Esports season two

Xbox: eNASCARHeat Pro League Homestead final lap 00:50
Gaming

Xbox: eNASCARHeat Pro League Homestead final lap

Latest news

eNASCAR Heat Pro League returns for second season
eSpt

eNASCAR Heat Pro League returns for second season

Last-stage drama decides DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series at ASI
eSpt

Last-stage drama decides DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series at ASI

Williams stages stunning comeback in LMES Autosport qualifier
eSpt

Williams stages stunning comeback in LMES Autosport qualifier

Thrustmaster is headline partner for DiRT World finals
eSpt

Thrustmaster is headline partner for DiRT World finals

Chadwick says lack of women in esports “a shame”
eSpt

Chadwick says lack of women in esports “a shame”

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.