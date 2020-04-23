Haber stars at Monza ARG round

After three rounds using the TCR Audi, the series switched to Formula 3 hardware for its pair of races at the Italian GP venue.

The drastic switch in car didn't phase Haber, however, who backed up his Race 1 win last week with victory in the Monza opener.

The V8 Touring Car regular led every lap of the 20-minute race, just keeping Luca Giacomin at arm's length.

The final margin between the two was 0.5s.

"It's a pretty cool combination here at Monza with these open-wheelers," said Haber. "It's cool to step into something new and be at the top again."

Former A1GP driver John Martin enjoyed a return to his open-wheeler roots with third, albeit 13s off the leaders, while Dylan O'Keeffe was fourth.

Meanwhile title contender Ash Sutton had a shocker, the BTCC ace opening the race mired in the midfield before a late crash dropped him to the back of the field.

The reverse-Top 20 race saw a dominant performance from pole-sitter Niels Langeveld.

The Dutchman, who earned his spot in last night's qualifying event, faced a brief period of pressure from Thomas Randle across the first two laps.

However he was swiftly able to break the tow from the chasing pack, before cruising to a 3.4s win.

"I don't know what the difference is compared to the TCR car, but [the F3 car] feels good," said Langeveld.

"I knew what I was doing and somehow I got quicker and quicker. I can't say how happy I am, it's like a real race."

The battle for second was significantly closer. For much of the race it was between Randle and Nathan Herne, the pair trading places in a classic Monza slipstreaming battle.

With several minutes to go Haber got involved, the Race 1 winner having worked his way forward from 20th on the grid. He then put a daring move in Randle and Herne into Turn 1 to nab a second place he'd hold until the end.

Herne ended up in third, while Randle dropped back to fifth at the finish after spinning at the second chicane not long after being passed by Haber.

A disappointing night for Sutton finished with a 13th in the second race, while a Lap 1 crash at the first chicane meant O'Keeffe finish way down in 31st.

