Esports / Race report

Le Mans Esports Super Finals Day 2: Just five teams remain

shares
comments
Le Mans Esports Super Finals Day 2: Just five teams remain
By:

Today was the second of four days of Le Mans Esports Super Final action, doing battle with 1970s and 1980s era sportscars on Forza Motorsport 7.

The Le Mans Esports Series Super Final is brought to you by Motorsport Games, the FIA World Endurance Championship and the ACO.

Race 1 - Monza

The first race of the day took the competitors to Monza. The Pro class drivers were piloting the 1971 Porsche #23 917/20 while the Pro-Am class were running the 1971 Ferrari #2 Ferrari Automobili 312 P.

In the 35-lap sprint race, Red Bull Racing Esports were cruising out front when they collided with a Pro-Am car, seeing their chances of victory dashed. Lazarus Racing capitalized, taking max points and the race win with Ross May at the wheel. Red Bull was able to secure second despite the spin with Williams Esports just hanging on for third.

 

The Apex Hunters claimed victory with Taylor Smith on the Pro-Am side ahead of the Le Mans Legends and the Hotlappers.

Read Also:

Race 2 - Le Mans

The second sprint race returned the series to Le Mans (without chicanes) for an 18 lap race. It was redemption for Red Bull with Robin Betka in the seat, but it was not an easy victory.

Doing battle with the 1978 Porsche #78 MOMO 935/78, Betka fought hard to keep Dan Nyman of Williams Esports at bay. Red Bull became the first two-time winner this week with Veloce rounding out the podium.

 

Gary Mitchell captured the Pro-Am win for the LM Sqaud, driving a 1980 Lancia Corse Beta Montecarlo Turbo. The Hotlappers and Hairpin Heroes rounded out the podium on that side of things. 

But the real focus was on the bottom of the standings heading into the segment-ending endurance race. Solar Vision and RYZE Motorsport sit at the bottom with Williams Esports in a surprising position, just seven points above the cut line.

The Endurance Elite and Apex Hunters are the two Pro-AM teams with some work to do if they wish to avoid elimination. 

Race 3 - The Elimination Race

The elimination race was held at the Nurburgring for 70 laps. The Pro teams took on the iconic circuit in the 1988 Jaguar #60 Castrol Racing XJR-9 while the Pro-Am teams ran the 1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Sauber-Mercedes C 9.

Tobin Leigh delivered the race win for Lazarus Racing, finishing some eight seconds up the road from Williams Esports in a much-needed result for them. Total Performance Racing rounded out the podium with Red Bull fourth.

 

Solar Vision Racing (31pts) and RYZE Motorsport (18pts following a penalty) were the two teams eliminated from the Pro class. Veloce Esports was the fifth and final team to advance into Segment 3, just six markers clear of elimination. 

After emerging victorious in two of Wednesday's three races, Lazarus won the day overall at 81 points, a massive 20 points clear of Red Bull.

The Hotlappers claimed victory in Pro-Am win with Zach Taylor at the wheel. The Hairpin Heroes and the LM Sqaud rounded out the podium.

The Endurance Elite (34pts) and Apex Hunters (32pts) were unable to overcome their deficit and were elimianted from the competition. The Tertre Rouge Rangers were the fifth and final team to advance with 37 points.

At 64 points, Hotlappers won the day with the LM Squad just one point adrift in the standings.

Motorsport Games is the trusted partner of choice for motorsports rights holders having delivered the 24 Hour of Le Mans Virtual, eNASCAR Heat Pro League and the Formula E Race At Home Challenge in recent months.

You can watch tomorrow's race from 5pm BST, 10 ET below...

