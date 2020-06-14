Norris/Verstappen entry rejoins Le Mans Virtual

Esports
Esports
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in progress . . .
Norris/Verstappen entry rejoins Le Mans Virtual

Norris/Verstappen entry rejoins Le Mans Virtual
By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Jun 14, 2020, 9:39 AM

The 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual has restarted after a second red flag due to technical issues with the race servers halfway through the 19th hour.

Earlier in the race a red flag was shown towards the end of the fifth hour for a 30-minute stoppage to resolve server issues. 

A radio message from race direction was sent to all teams to prepare them for a second red flag with four-and-a-half hours of the race to go, with all drivers pulling up on the starting grid behind the leading #1 Rebellion Williams Racing driven by Nikodem Wisniewski.

But the red flag has eaten up the leaders’ healthy advantage, which had stretched to the length of a pit stop, with Formula 2 driver Jack Aitken in the #13 Rebellion Williams having pitted a lap before the red flag.

Overnight the #20 Team Redline, with Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in the line-up, had retired from the lead due to a series of technical issues, but the stoppage has allowed the team to rejoin the race in last place in the LMP class, 18 laps behind the leaders.

The #4 ByKolles remains in third place driven by Jasper Pedersen, ahead of the #33 2 Seas Motorsport team in fourth place but a lap down on the leaders.

In the GTE class, Ayhancan Guven currently leads under red flag conditions in the #93 Porsche but has lost a three-minute advantage over the Romain Grosjean-run #80 R8G Esports squad driven by Risto Kappet, with the #92 Porsche in third place in class one lap down.

approaching the end of the fourth hour, with the McLaren F1 driver at the wheel.

Motorsport.tv and Motorsport.com are streaming the entire event, with coverage starting from 1:30pm BST on Saturday. There will also be full coverage of all the action and updates across the Motorsport Network's websites and social media accounts

Watch the race live...

Le Mans Virtual, Hour 16: Rebellion Williams remains in charge

Le Mans Virtual, Hour 16: Rebellion Williams remains in charge
Series Esports
Author Haydn Cobb

