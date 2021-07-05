Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / What is the future for motorsport? Motor Valley Fest has the answers
General Breaking news

Motor Valley Fest: Sim racing and augmented reality are part of Motorsport

By:

In a round table at Motor Valley Fest moderated by Motorsport Network, we discussed the world of Esports and sim racing with our guests, looking at it as fundamental tools for development in the world of motorsport.

The world of Esports and sim racing has made the headlines in the last year and a half – thanks to the global pandemic, and proliferation on mainstream media and social networks that few predicted. This explosion found fertile ground for motorsport projects which have taken hold more and more. On the other hand, the reality is that Esports has been a billion-dollar business in the last year.

Thanks to media exposure, categories such as the GT World Championship have been able to bring the two worlds together thanks to the development of specific software for the general public, and at the same time the development of the platforms and rigs in which has made it capable to create new realities and new performances for amateur and professional drivers alike.

In reality, the picture of such a deep-rooted phenomenon - sim racing - is the tip of the iceberg of a universe with multiple applications and multiple developments. All this was addressed at the Motor Valley Fest talk dedicated to sim racing, augmented reality, virtual reality and its areas of application.

"Due to the lockdown period, we had the opportunity to be able to run real drivers in a virtual way, as well as VIPs such as Valentino Rossi, Tony Parker or Charles Leclerc himself, in organised and increasingly develop races. It was a phenomenon that expanded immediately, virtually recreating real events, with a large following from the drivers themselves," said Alessio Cicolari, CEO of AK Informatica. "Behind the world of sim racing there are new jobs, such as Esports director for example.”

Online, there has also been a convergence between virtual and real racing, not only in terms of drivers, but also of championships. The example of the GT World challenge is evident with a traditional race weekend, featuring a virtual race in the middle in a Hub in the paddock with 24 simulators.

"A structure of 500 square metres with 24 simulators with one driver for each team. There are points for the team and 6000 euros for the winner. The crucial question was shown by the effort that the manufacturers have given. Ferrari and the others they understood that this is a new way to show themselves and at the same time a new way of seeing the racing world."

But what does it mean to organise an online event?

"It's almost more complicated than a real one. You have to deal with connections from all over the world. There are so many technologies that mix and that you have to work in sync, with each sim driver using low or different latency times, depending on what your hardware system is also."

The talk at the Motor Valley also provided a chance to speak with the young talent of Ferrari DFA Giovanni De Salvo. From the training of Pierre Gasly on the starting grid at the Styrian GP, when he trained with his coach on his reactions with tennis balls. So how does a virtual driver train?

"It is clear, the physical effort of a real driver is much greater for the G-forces, but in races lasting more than an hour if on the one hand the strength of a real driver is not required, but good physical shape - at high levels - it makes the difference; a virtual driver has to develop reflex skills especially if you are in a fight or play a position on the edge of the thousandths.

“We do specific training in this area. Unlike real racers who try the car on Friday during free practice we train practically every day of the week. In terms of driving it is very similar. There are many more similarities than the differences. It is no coincidence that even real drivers use the simulators to get to know new tracks, braking points etc."

Sim racing also provides a relatively cheap getaway for inclusion, both physically and socially, for a worldwide access. The recent example is Robert Wickens, an IndyCar driver who in 2019 suffered a dramatic accident at Pocono.

The former DTM champion, who remains severely handicapped with serious leg problems due to trauma and spinal fractures, used the COVID-19 pandemic to participate in a virtual IndyCar race together with those who were his rivals on the track.

"What's more, if the difference, in terms of physical strength - between a man or a woman - can be equalised, sim racing is much more open.”

A world that, among other things, is evolving the visual framework and perception, has increasingly fundamental fields of applications in the racing sector. Here, even more than in its "final" use for the general public, the virtual world and augmented reality are now fundamental steps in the development of a medium: "The use of simulation technology for real products is spreading a lot,” claimed Giacomo Danisi of the homonymous Danisi Technical Simulation.

"Simulation has become fundamental for design, development and technique. It is a fact. But it is now fundamental also in terms of entertainment and promotion of a motor racing series, also in social terms. There are video games that allow you to buy food for refugees while playing," claimed Rodi Basso, co-founder and CEO of E1 Series. "Motor racing with the sim can also offer new professional skills, and new access channels. The move from go-karts to Formula 1 is almost unsustainable now in terms of costs. This is therefore an instrument that can also allow a transversal access route. “

The full limits of Esports and sim racing still remain to be explored and with an important and absolute impact in terms of immersion and inclusiveness, through what is augmented reality, as recalled by George Efstratoudakis of Behavior Business Solutions.

It can also have applications also in the medical field, following the announcement of the opening of a medical simulation room thanks to the funds donated by Gresini Racing to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna.

From sim racing to prototype racing to systems capable of improving our healthcare system: it is a world that is increasingly interconnected between virtual and reality.

shares
comments
What is the future for motorsport? Motor Valley Fest has the answers

Previous article

What is the future for motorsport? Motor Valley Fest has the answers
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500

2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Formula 1

Ricciardo "not going to panic" over Austria F1 Friday form

4
Formula 1

New Australian GP chairman named

5
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1

15 h
Latest news
Motor Valley Fest: Sim racing and augmented reality are part of Motorsport
Video Inside
Misc

Motor Valley Fest: Sim racing and augmented reality are part of Motorsport

7 h
What is the future for motorsport? Motor Valley Fest has the answers
Video Inside
Misc

What is the future for motorsport? Motor Valley Fest has the answers

Jul 3, 2021
Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com
Misc

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com

Jun 29, 2021
Tony Stewart goes from last to first in Eldora SRX win
Misc

Tony Stewart goes from last to first in Eldora SRX win

Jun 27, 2021
FIA promotes Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme in Africa
Video Inside
Misc

FIA promotes Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme in Africa

Jun 25, 2021
Latest videos
News Bulletin - Jul 5 13:00 GMT 15:11
General
39m

News Bulletin - Jul 5 13:00 GMT

News Bulletin - Jul 5 8:15 GMT 07:35
General
5 h

News Bulletin - Jul 5 8:15 GMT

News Bulletin - Jul 4 16:00 GMT 12:28
General
21 h

News Bulletin - Jul 4 16:00 GMT

News Bulletin - Jul 4 09:00 GMT 08:12
General
Jul 4, 2021

News Bulletin - Jul 4 09:00 GMT

News Bulletin - Jul 3 09:00 GMT 07:22
General
Jul 3, 2021

News Bulletin - Jul 3 09:00 GMT

Trending Today

Austria F3: David Schumacher takes maiden win
Video Inside
FIA F3 FIA F3

Austria F3: David Schumacher takes maiden win

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020

Latest news

Motor Valley Fest: Sim racing and augmented reality are part of Motorsport
Video Inside
General General

Motor Valley Fest: Sim racing and augmented reality are part of Motorsport

What is the future for motorsport? Motor Valley Fest has the answers
Video Inside
General General

What is the future for motorsport? Motor Valley Fest has the answers

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com
General General

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com

Tony Stewart goes from last to first in Eldora SRX win
General General

Tony Stewart goes from last to first in Eldora SRX win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.