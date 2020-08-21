Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
FP1 in
04 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Race 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Practice 1 in
19 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Breaking news

Motorsport Australia names new president

shares
comments
Motorsport Australia names new president
By:

Andrew Fraser will take over as president of Motorsport Australia after Andrew Papadopoulos stands down at the end of this year.

The governing body confirmed yesterday that long-serving president Papadopoulos will retire from the role at the end of 2020, a year out from the end of his current term.

The Motorsport Australia board has now named Fraser as his replacement from January 1 until the next scheduled elections makes place in October 2021.

Fraser has been a Motorsport Australia board member since 2019 and is a former deputy premier and treasurer of Queensland.

His sporting background includes a commissioner role with the Australian Sports Commission and executive and governance roles in rugby league both in Australia and New Zealand.

Read Also:

“I’m honoured to have the unanimous support of Motorsport Australia to serve as president and chair,” Fraser said.

“Firstly, I want to acknowledge Andrew Papadopoulos’ extraordinary contribution to motorsport and I look forward to working with him during the transition period as I complete his term.

“I want to thank him for facilitating the succession in the best interests of Motorsport Australia, an organisation I know he loves and will continue to support upon his retirement from the board.

“Like many organisations, and many sporting bodies, Motorsport Australia is facing a range of challenges as we deal with the consequences of the ongoing pandemic. What won’t change, however, is our focus on growing our sport and focusing on safety for all our participants, officials and fans.

“I am committed to growing our grassroots events. Now is the time to focus on our own backyard to ensure we have the fundamentals in place for the future.”

Motorsport Australia president announces retirement

Previous article

Motorsport Australia president announces retirement
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #1: Prodrive Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #1: Prodrive

Motorsport Australia names new president
General General / Breaking news

Motorsport Australia names new president

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

MotoGP tweaks Austria Turn 3 after horror crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP tweaks Austria Turn 3 after horror crash

Why Alonso’s latest McLaren reunion has cause for optimism Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

Why Alonso’s latest McLaren reunion has cause for optimism

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers support plan to bring back "awesome" Turkey

The day Senna, Brundle and Bellof made their F1 debuts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

The day Senna, Brundle and Bellof made their F1 debuts

Ocon expecting to bounce back with new engine at Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon expecting to bounce back with new engine at Belgian GP

Latest news

Motorsport Australia names new president
Misc General / Breaking news

Motorsport Australia names new president

Motorsport Australia president announces retirement
Misc General / Breaking news

Motorsport Australia president announces retirement

Alex Zanardi showing signs of “clinical improvements”
Misc General / Breaking news

Alex Zanardi showing signs of “clinical improvements”

New hydrogen-powered race series to launch in 2023
Misc General / Breaking news

New hydrogen-powered race series to launch in 2023

Trending

1
Formula 1

The inside story of F1 2010's lost teams, #1: Prodrive

2
General

Motorsport Australia names new president

30m
3
Supercars

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

4
MotoGP

MotoGP tweaks Austria Turn 3 after horror crash

5
IndyCar

Why Alonso’s latest McLaren reunion has cause for optimism

Latest news

Motorsport Australia names new president
Misc

Motorsport Australia names new president

Motorsport Australia president announces retirement
Misc

Motorsport Australia president announces retirement

Alex Zanardi showing signs of “clinical improvements”
Misc

Alex Zanardi showing signs of “clinical improvements”

New hydrogen-powered race series to launch in 2023
Misc

New hydrogen-powered race series to launch in 2023

Motorsport Rewards: Chance to receive $100 for tickets
Misc

Motorsport Rewards: Chance to receive $100 for tickets

Latest videos

Motorsport Studios launch 00:48
General

Motorsport Studios launch

TRTF1: Episode 4 - Moving up to Formula 4 02:53
General

TRTF1: Episode 4 - Moving up to Formula 4

'Brock Over The Top' trailer 02:11
General

'Brock Over The Top' trailer

#ThinkingForward with David Richards 25:14
General

#ThinkingForward with David Richards

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv 01:01
General

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.