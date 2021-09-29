Motorsport Stats relaunches with new look and features

Motorsportstats.com, a division of Motorsport Network, the leading independent media, interactive entertainment, and e-commerce company focused on the motorsport and automotive industries, has quickly established itself as the pre-eminent website for motor racing statistics, providing data and results for more than 2,500 events, from F1 and Formula E to IndyCar and the World Rally Championship.

The new website, which launches today, provides a much-improved user experience with streamlined navigation and added features that offer visitors easy access to the data that most interests them. Comprehensive session results, career profiles, schedules, and racing analytics are collected from up to 50 events each weekend, spanning multiple time zones.

While Motorsport Stats' now-familiar logo is retained, a new and more visually appealing layout has been introduced, aiming to position timely, trending content at the forefront of the user's journey.

Serving a highly engaged audience of motorsport enthusiasts, Motorsport Stats also plays a crucial role in providing industry data to professionals within the fields of broadcasting, sponsorship, and media.

In addition to maintaining a comprehensive results archive covering over 100 years of competition, Motorsport Stats also acts as an official supplier to motorsport's world governing body, the FIA, Tencent (TCEHY), and the entire Motorsport Network Racing ecosystem, through its extensive portfolio of racing data and analytics solutions.

Formula E, the world's first all-electric racing series, plus leading motorsport publications such as GP Racing Magazine and Speed Week, also use Motorsport Stats' industry-leading API to enhance their own users' experience.

Gustavo A. Roche, Managing Director of Motorsport Stats, said: “This fresh website redesign enables Motorsport Stats to provide unparalleled service to our highly engaged audience of motor racing enthusiasts and professionals. By adding more features, functionalities, better navigation, and making it easier and faster to access, we’re delivering a unique and comprehensive offering.