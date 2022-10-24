Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Full unification of ARG, Motorsport Australia Championships
General News

The Bend appoints new CEO

Former Adelaide 500 GM Alistair McDonald has been appointed CEO of The Bend Motorsport Park.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The Bend appoints new CEO

McDonald will take on what is a newly-created role heading up the newest permanent circuit in Australia.

The role will also include overseeing the famous Mallala circuit which is owned by The Bend owners the Shahin family.

McDonald brings more than 20 years of experience in sports and events administration, including a spell as the general manager of the Adelaide 500 and stints as tournament director of both the Sydney International and Adelaide International tennis events.

“The Bend Motorsport Park is moving into the next phase of the venue’s growth as a top tier Australian destination for both corporate and private clients," said Sam Shahin.

"Alistair is eminently qualified to take on the role of leading the venue’s continued growth and development. It is with great pleasure that I warmly welcome Alistair to the organisation, and I look forward to working with him.”

McDonald added: “It is an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to work with Dr Sam Shahin and the team at The Bend Motorsport Park.

'I am in awe of the vision, investment, and execution to date at this world class facility. I am looking forward to inviting more and more local, interstate and international visitors to a venue that all South Australian can be proud of."

The Bend Motorsport Park consists of a race circuit, hotel, holiday park and kart track, while there is also a drag strip currently under construction.

The circuit has hosted Supercars every year since it opened in 2018, however as it stands it isn't guaranteed a round next year.

Motorsport.com understands the calendar will be released with a TBC, the preference for which will be a trip to New Zealand.

However if that can't be secured in the wake of Pukekohe's closure, The Bend will take over the TBC slot.

The circuit has also previously hosted the Asian Le Mans Series and continues to be hopeful of bringing the World Endurance Championship to Australia in the future.

It has also lured MotoGP star Jack Miller back for a second Australian Superbike cameo later this year.

shares
comments
Full unification of ARG, Motorsport Australia Championships
Previous article

Full unification of ARG, Motorsport Australia Championships
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Tasman Series field taking shape
Other open wheel

Tasman Series field taking shape

Erebus Motorsport hits Gen3 milestone
Supercars

Erebus Motorsport hits Gen3 milestone

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was a racing incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was a racing incident

Fernando Alonso believes the dramatic crash with Lance Stroll that sent his Alpine Formula 1 car airborne in the United States Grand Prix was a “very unfortunate” racing incident.

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win

Lewis Hamilton thought “for a second” he might be able to hold off Max Verstappen and end his Formula 1 win drought in Austin before being overtaken late on.

Tasman Series field taking shape
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Tasman Series field taking shape

The field for the 2022 S5000 Tasman Series is taking shape ahead of the opening round on the Gold Coast this weekend.

The Bend appoints new CEO
General General

The Bend appoints new CEO

Former Adelaide 500 GM Alistair McDonald has been appointed CEO of The Bend Motorsport Park.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Prime

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Prime

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Prime

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Motorsport.com has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates.

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Prime

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.