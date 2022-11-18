Tickets Subscribe
Cadillac completes LMDh homologation ahead of IMSA-sanctioned test
IMSA News

Colin Braun lands Meyer Shank IMSA ride with Blomqvist

IMSA champions Meyer Shank Racing has revealed that Colin Braun will replace Oliver Jarvis as Tom Blomqvist’s full-time partner in the MSR Acura ARX-06.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Colin Braun lands Meyer Shank IMSA ride with Blomqvist

For Braun, this will be a return to MSR having raced for the team in the 2009 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, and having set a speed record for the team at the same venue, with a 222.971mph lap in the team’s Daytona Prototype car.

Braun’s diverse career has been highlighted by success in sportscars, with two class wins at the Rolex 24 and three at the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with three class championships with CORE autosport, the most recent coming this year in the LMP3 class.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining Meyer Shank Racing for the 2023 season,” said Braun. “MSR were tough competitors back in my Grand-Am days and setting the Daytona speed record with them was really special. Seeing what Mike (Shank) has built from the outside has always been impressive. You can see the passion the entire team has for racing and their drive to win is really motivating.

“MSR had a terrific season in 2022 and I know expectations are high to deliver, but I am ready for the challenge,” said Braun. “I’m also looking forward to co-driving with Tom. His experience on the electric side of racing will be a huge boost for us.

“I am ready to get to work and to once again compete in IMSA’s top class for wins and championships in the Acura GTP car!”

Team founder and co-owner Mike Shank said: “Colin came out and tested for us and I think we all knew he would adjust well with the amount of experience he has. We were lucky enough to work together a while back at the Daytona 24 and we set a speed record at Daytona together as well, so we knew he would be a good fit.

“Him and Tom got along great and we have a solid lineup going into the 2023 season.”

Braun and Blomqvist will be joined in the #60 Acura by MSR’s IndyCar aces Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud in January’s Rolex 24, where Meyer Shank Racing will be defending its crown, and Castroneves will continue as the extra driver for the remaining endurance events.

 

