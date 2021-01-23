Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
84 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette drivers wary of LMP3 impact on GTLM fight

shares
comments
Corvette drivers wary of LMP3 impact on GTLM fight
By:

Corvette Racing’s Nick Tandy and Jordan Taylor say that the similar lap times of GT Le Mans and LMP3 cars could see the two classes affect each other’s race.

The introduction of the LMP3 cars in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has created a whole new dynamic for GTLM competitors in the Rolex 24 Hours, as the two classes appear to have similar pace around Daytona’s 3.56-mile road course.

The fastest LMP3 car in the qualifying session for tomorrow’s Roar Before The 24 was half a second clear of the GTLM pole-winning time but no other LMP3 entries eclipsed all the GTLM cars. And with LMP3 driver line-ups being a blend of professionals and amateur drivers, the two classes are expected to interact throughout the 100-minute race tomorrow and next week’s Rolex 24.

Tandy, who shares the #4 Corvette C8.R fulltime with Tommy Milner but will tomorrow compete alongside the car’s Michelin Endurance Cup driver Alexander Sims, said: “For a start, it is noticeable that there are more cars on the track than last year, which is great for the race and the spectacle.

“Now with LMP3, it's quite interesting because currently it looks like on a lap time they are similar to GTLM. Also, the way they make their lap is very similar, with similar straight-line and cornering speeds.

“The interaction between GTLM and LMP3 - with the pro drivers especially - is something new and something we all will have to deal with and co-integrate on the track together. It hasn't been easy to get clear laps for all cars in all classes.

“It's difficult but it's the same for everyone. The good thing is we have the qualifying race Sunday. It's not the 24 Hours but it's going to be groups of cars probably within the same classes interacting together. We'll have a much better idea of things after tomorrow afternoon.”

Defending IMSA GTLM champion Taylor, whose fulltime partner is Antonio Garcia but who will share the #3 Corvette tomorrow with Nicky Catsburg, said: “I think the name of the game this week is just to learn as much as we can and come away with a car fully intact for the Rolex.

“Traffic will be a big part of that and avoiding those issues. We’re going to have to be very careful to not get caught up in other people’s races."

Sims led Corvette Racing’s effort in qualifying Saturday, although his best was 0.65sec off Marco Wittmann’s pole-winning time for BMW.

He said: “Qualifying went fairly OK. There was the red flag and some spitting rain, which made it difficult to judge the grip levels. Considering the situation, it all went OK.

“The primary focus has been about getting a few more laps with practice sessions being a little hit or miss for us. It was nice to get a run of five or six laps in relatively clear air and understanding the Corvette here at Daytona.

“We'll look forward to night practice tonight and tomorrow's race to continue gathering experience and laps ahead of the Rolex 24.”

Taylor was similarly encouraged, stating that the #3 crew had “used [qualifying] as another practice session to try some development items.

“I think we found some good things that are going to help us tomorrow for the qualifying race but more importantly for when we get back here next week.”

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Nicky Catsburg

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Nicky Catsburg

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

IMSA Roar: Nasr puts AXR Cadillac on pole for qualifying race

Previous article

IMSA Roar: Nasr puts AXR Cadillac on pole for qualifying race
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

IMSA Roar: Vautier fastest in third practice for Cadillac
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

IMSA Roar: Vautier fastest in third practice for Cadillac

Remembering Monte Carlo Rally 1991 - Delecour’s delight and despair
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Nostalgia

Remembering Monte Carlo Rally 1991 - Delecour’s delight and despair

Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier leads Toyota 1-2-3 after Tanak's DNF
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Stage report

Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier leads Toyota 1-2-3 after Tanak's DNF

Hyundai “cannot be proud” of Rally Monte Carlo efforts
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Hyundai “cannot be proud” of Rally Monte Carlo efforts

2021 Supercars calendar unveiled
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

2021 Supercars calendar unveiled

Seton inks 2021 Super2 deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Seton inks 2021 Super2 deal

Van Gisbergen wins TRS season opener on single-seater return
Video Inside
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Race report

Van Gisbergen wins TRS season opener on single-seater return

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Latest news

Corvette drivers wary of LMP3 impact on GTLM fight
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette drivers wary of LMP3 impact on GTLM fight

IMSA Roar: Nasr puts AXR Cadillac on pole for qualifying race
IMSA IMSA / Qualifying report

IMSA Roar: Nasr puts AXR Cadillac on pole for qualifying race

IMSA Roar: Vautier fastest in third practice for Cadillac
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

IMSA Roar: Vautier fastest in third practice for Cadillac

Racing Nederland overcomes travel farce to top LMP2
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Racing Nederland overcomes travel farce to top LMP2

Trending

1
World Superbike

Camier: Racing had "lost meaning" after recurring injuries

7h
2
WRC

Remembering Monte Carlo Rally 1991 - Delecour’s delight and despair

6h
3
WRC

Hyundai “cannot be proud” of Rally Monte Carlo efforts

6h
4
Supercars

Bathurst looming as 2021 Supercars season opener

5
TCR Australia

Motorsport.tv live motorsport action returns

Latest news

Corvette drivers wary of LMP3 impact on GTLM fight

Corvette drivers wary of LMP3 impact on GTLM fight

IMSA
31m
IMSA Roar: Nasr puts AXR Cadillac on pole for qualifying race

IMSA Roar: Nasr puts AXR Cadillac on pole for qualifying race

IMSA
1h
IMSA Roar: Vautier fastest in third practice for Cadillac

IMSA Roar: Vautier fastest in third practice for Cadillac

IMSA
6h
Racing Nederland overcomes travel farce to top LMP2

Racing Nederland overcomes travel farce to top LMP2

IMSA
22h
IMSA Roar: Conway edges Montoya for top spot in second session

IMSA Roar: Conway edges Montoya for top spot in second session

IMSA
23h

Latest videos

The great history of the Daytona 24 Hours 03:54
IMSA
Jan 20, 2021

The great history of the Daytona 24 Hours

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.