Garcia and Taylor finished second in class in Sunday's penultimate round of the season behind the #912 Porsche of Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor.

Their closest rivals heading into the Laguna Seca weekend had been Corvette stablemates Tommy Milner and Oliver Gavin in the #4 C8.R, who had kept their slim title hopes alive by finishing fourth at the Californian track.

However, after the race IMSA announced that Milner and Gavin would be moved to the rear of the GTLM field due to a height infraction on the rear diffuser of the #4 car.

It means Garcia and Taylor now have an unassailable 35-point lead at the head of the GTLM standings with just this month's Sebring 12 Hours remaining.

Heading into the Laguna Seca weekend, Garcia and Taylor had won five out of nine races, with Milner and Gavin picking up a single victory in the July Sebring round.

