Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
09 Hours
:
37 Minutes
:
14 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Hailie Deegan to honor Lyn St. James in Mustang GT debut

shares
comments
Hailie Deegan to honor Lyn St. James in Mustang GT debut
By:
Jan 18, 2020, 12:34 AM

Hailie Deegan’s debut as a Ford Performance development driver will include a tribute to a pioneer for women in racing.

Lyn St. James’ 1985 Roush Racing IMSA GTO Mustang
Ford Mustang GT4
Lyn St. James’ 1985 Roush Racing IMSA GTO Mustang
Hailie Deegan
Race winner Hailie Deegan

Deegan, 18, will compete in her first race next week as a Ford development driver, co-driving the No. 22 Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT4 with Chase Briscoe in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Race at Daytona International Speedway.

The paint scheme of the car Deegan and Briscoe will drive in the race was unveiled Friday and its red, white and blue livery is a tribute to the Roush Racing Mustang IMSA GTO car driven by Lyn St. James in her breakout season of 1985. 

That year, St. James captured three victories, including the first IMSA GT win by a woman driving solo. During her career, St. James captured six IMSA sports car wins with Ford, including two Rolex 24 at Daytona class victories. 

She also competed in IndyCar, including seven starts at the Indianapolis 500.  

Read Also:

“My anticipation and excitement level was already sky high, making my debut for Ford in my first-ever road race in IMSA, but now we add this cool throwback scheme honoring the only woman to win a major IMSA race solo and it is just that much cooler,” Deegan said. 

“I have a ton of respect and admiration for what Lyn St. James did to pave the road for racers like me. It will be really cool to drive a car inspired by her 1985 IMSA GTO Ford Mustang.”

St. James, who served as a consumer advisor for Ford Motor Company from 1981-96, has remained an ambassador for women in sports, especially auto racing.

“I'm delighted that Ford is doing this throwback scheme,” she said. “The whole goal of every race driver is to win races, and going into that 1985 season I was on the cusp of winning, and to get my first three IMSA wins that year really meant so much to me because they say that once you win once, the others follow, and that was true for me.

“I am certain Hailie and Chase felt the same way after winning their first stock car races. You just want to win more. Sports car racing may be different than what they normally do, but the mindset is the same.

“I am excited to see them race and get to the winner’s circle.”

After the Michelin Pilot Challenge Race, Deegan will turn to her fulltime ride this season, competing in the Feb. 8 ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona. She also plans to run some NASCAR Truck races later this season.

Read Also:

Next article
Honda launches GT3 Driver Academy

Previous article

Honda launches GT3 Driver Academy
Load comments

About this article

Series ARCA , NASCAR , NASCAR Truck , IMSA
Author Jim Utter

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

22 Jan - 26 Jan
Practice 1 Starts in
5 days

Trending

1
Dakar

Alonso: Dakar Rally return would be to win

2
Other open wheel

Red Bull duo headline Toyota Racing Series' 2020 grid

3
MotoGP

Retired Lorenzo to get MotoGP ‘Legend’ status

4
IndyCar

Penske considering McLaughlin for IndyCar races in 2020

5
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia track aims to be ready for F1 in 2023

Latest videos

Kyle Busch eager for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after test days 01:21
IMSA

Kyle Busch eager for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after test days

Meet the Corvette C8.R 01:44
IMSA

Meet the Corvette C8.R

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever 01:16
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever

Latest news

Hailie Deegan to honor Lyn St. James in Mustang GT debut
IMSA

Hailie Deegan to honor Lyn St. James in Mustang GT debut

Honda launches GT3 Driver Academy
Misc

Honda launches GT3 Driver Academy

Aston Martin names Dalla Lana Rolex 24 replacement
IMSA

Aston Martin names Dalla Lana Rolex 24 replacement

AIM Vasser Sullivan confirms Telitz in Rolex 24 line-up
IMSA

AIM Vasser Sullivan confirms Telitz in Rolex 24 line-up

Mostert to make Sebring IMSA debut with BMW
IMSA

Mostert to make Sebring IMSA debut with BMW

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.