IMSA reshuffles calendar after Le Mans date switch

On Thursday, it was announced that Le Mans would be moved from its traditional June date for a second year in a row in a bid to maximise the chances of spectators being allowed to attend.

The French classic will now instead take place on the weekend of August 21-22, which had created a clash with IMSA's fixture at VIR.

In response, IMSA has now moved the VIR round to October 7-9, the weekend on which the Petit Le Mans season finale was originally supposed to take place.

Now the Road Atlanta race will take place on November 11-13.

The move theoretically means Corvette Racing should be free to make its annual trip to Le Mans, with the FIA World Endurance Championship centerpiece race now falling in between the Road America and Laguna Seca IMSA rounds.

Corvette has already been confirmed to take part in the first WEC race of the new season at Portimao in April and could also race at Spa in May ahead of the 24 Hours.

Revised 2021 IMSA schedule:

1. January 28-31, Rolex 24 at Daytona (DPi, LMP2, LMP3, GTLM, GTD)

2. March 17-20, 12 Hours of Sebring (DPi, LMP2, LMP3, GTLM, GTD)

3. May 14-16, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (DPi, LMP3, GTD)

4. June 4-5, Belle Isle, Detroit (DPi, LMP2, GTD)

5. June 24-27, Sahlens 6 Hours of Watkins Glen (DPi, LMP2, LMP3, GTLM, GTD)

6. July 2-4, Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, (DPi, LMP3, GTLM, GTD)

7. July 16-17, Lime Rock Park (GTLM, GTD)

8. August 6-8, Road America, (DPi, LMP2, LMP3, GTLM, GTD)

9. September 10-12, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, (DPi, LMP2, GTLM, GTD)

10. September 24-26, Grand Prix of Long Beach (DPi, GTLM, GTD)

11. October 7-9, Virginia International Raceway (GTLM, GTD)

12. November 11-13, Motul Petit Le Mans (DPi, LMP2, LMP3, GTLM, GTD)