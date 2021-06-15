NTe Sport Audi returns for Six Hours of the Glen

NTe’s #42 Audi R8 at Daytona was raced by J.R. Hildebrand, Andrew Davis, Alan Metni and Don Yount, but in the third of the Michelin Endurance Cup rounds at Watkins Glen, Yount will be joined by former GT Daytona race-winner Markus Palttala and IMSA debutant Jaden Conwright.

“We’ve been working hard to assemble a program to get us back on track for WeatherTech events,” said Paul Mata, owner of the Dallas, TX-based team. “We had a gearbox issue at Daytona in the final hours and have been working hard to make sure we get back out there to continue to race and grow at top levels like WeatherTech.”

Palttala traditionally shines at the Glen, one of four races in which he won the GTD class in a Turner Motorsports BMW Z4 with co-driver Dane Cameron back in 2014. In 2018, driving Turner’s BMW M6, he won at the Glen again, sharing with Dillon Machavern and Yount.

Since then, the 43-year-old Finn has raced in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup and the 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

“I’m looking forward to reuniting with Don, getting to know the team and Jaden, and to discover the Audi R8 LMS GT3,” said Palttala. “We’ve got some catching up to do, as this will be our first time working together as a group, but I’m confident we’ve got a package to fight for a good result.”

Added Yount, “I’m excited for the lineup and opportunity to race in the Six Hours of the Glen. It’s good to be reunited with Markus Palttala. We won together at Watkins Glen in 2018 and will look to repeat the success this year.

“Jayden will be quick and a great addition to the team.”

Jaden Conwright, from California, was supposed to compete in the 2020 Porsche Supercup but had forced to withdraw due to the COVID-caused international travel restrictions. However, he impressed NTe Sport in last year’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge finale at Sebring when he qualified fourth.

"I can't thank Don, Paul, and everyone from NTe Sport for giving me an opportunity to make my IMSA WeatherTech GTD debut,” he said. “It was a pleasure running Sebring last year in the Michelin Pilot Challenge with the team and I'm honored to be able to run with everyone again.

“Watkins Glen looks like an unbelievable circuit, and I can't wait to hop into the car for free practice one!"