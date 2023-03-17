Sebring 12H: Cadillac locks out front row, Porsche crashes

GTP

A 20-minute session for eight class entrants on a 3.74-mile racecourse meant the teams could space themselves well on track. Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Autosport’s Ricky Taylor delivered a 1m46.100 to go half a second clear of fellow Acura ARX-06 runner, Tom Blomqvist in the Meyer Shank Racing entry. They both pitted for fresh rubber and while in the pits, they were split by Pipo Derani in the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R, who then went faster still, delivering a 1m45.836s to spring to the top.

Sebastien Bourdais of Chip Ganassi Racing made it a Cadillac 1-2, just 0.087s away, and before anyone could effectively respond, Matt Campbell buried his #7 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 in the Turn 1 tire wall after brushing the inside wall.

Thus the V-Series.R not only scored its first pole, Cadillac locked out the front row. They had also run the whole session on just one set of tires, ensuring they have one more fresh set to use in tomorrow’s race than the Acuras.

Taylor’s effort on his first set ensures he’ll start third, alongside Mathieu Jaminet’s #6 Porsche, while Rolex 24 pole-winner Blomqvist will line up fifth.

Augusto Farfus was 0.9sec from the top spot in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8, 0.15sec faster than the sister car of Connor De Phillippi.

LMP2

To no one’s surprise, the TDS Racing cars looked strong from their very first flyers, Francois Heriau leading Steven Thomas, but inevitably Ben Keating of PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports wasn’t going to let that lie, and put himself firmly in the mix.

So too did George Kurtz of Crowdstrike Racing by APR, but Heriau delivered a 1m51.900s to lift himself 0.416s clear of his nearest challenger… temporarily. Then Keating punched in a 1m51.780s to move to the top.

Thomas had a strong first sector on his final efforts but couldn’t displace team-mate Heriau for second, but was over three-tenths clear of Kurtz.

LMP3

Gar Robinson has looked strong all weekend in the Riley Motorsports Ligier, and he went top until displaced by Glenn van Berlo of Andretti Autosport, who was some 1.4sec clear of the field. Remarkably, van Berlo actually extended that advantage by the end of the session, pulling 1.659s on nearest challenger Tonis Kasemets of Ave Motorsports.

Dan Goldburg of JDC Miller MotorSports was fastest Duqueine pilot, edging Robinson by mere hundredths to claim third on the grid.

GTD Pro / GTD

Jack Hawksworth in the #14 Lexus RC F and Daniel Serra in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 were the first drivers under the two minute barrier, but they were swiftly joined by Antonio Garcia in the Corvette C8.R, Alex Ribeiras in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

Hawksworth improved to 1m59.582s, just 0.053s ahead of Daniel Juncadella in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3, but then they were both eclipsed – by over a quarter-second – by Garcia’s 1m59.315s.

Just as the excitement was building, with four minutes to go, the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R spun hard into the tire wall on the outside of Turn 1. Thankfully its occupant Klaus Bachler was able to emerge unaided, but the repairs needed for the tire wall meant the session was over.

Thus Garcia will lead the GTD Pro cars to the green with Hawksworth alongside, and Juncadella in third. Riberas and Serra were fourth and fifth in class.

In GTD, Kyle Marcelli scored his first ever pole in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, lapping his Racers Edge with WTR Acura NSX in 1m59.714s, just 0.12s ahead of the Rolex 24 pole-winning Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 of Philip Ellis. The similar Benz of Mikael Grenier (Team Korthoff) was third just ahead of Aaron Telitz in the #12 Lexus.

Reflecting the Balance of Performance revisions since Daytona, Jan Heylen’s Wright Motorsports Porsche was fifth fastest, 0.308sec off the class lead, and one-tenth ahead of Alessio Rovera in Triarsi Competizione’s Ferrari 296.