IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours Qualifying report

Sebring 12H: Cadillac locks out front row, Porsche crashes

Pipo Derani’s Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R will lead the field to the green in tomorrow’s 71st Twelve Hours of Sebring after grabbing pole, while Matt Campbell had a big crash in his Porsche 963 in the closing minutes.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
GTP

A 20-minute session for eight class entrants on a 3.74-mile racecourse meant the teams could space themselves well on track. Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Autosport’s Ricky Taylor delivered a 1m46.100 to go half a second clear of fellow Acura ARX-06 runner, Tom Blomqvist in the Meyer Shank Racing entry. They both pitted for fresh rubber and while in the pits, they were split by Pipo Derani in the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R, who then went faster still, delivering a 1m45.836s to spring to the top.

Sebastien Bourdais of Chip Ganassi Racing made it a Cadillac 1-2, just 0.087s away, and before anyone could effectively respond, Matt Campbell buried his #7 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 in the Turn 1 tire wall after brushing the inside wall.

Thus the V-Series.R not only scored its first pole, Cadillac locked out the front row. They had also run the whole session on just one set of tires, ensuring they have one more fresh set to use in tomorrow’s race than the Acuras.

Taylor’s effort on his first set ensures he’ll start third, alongside Mathieu Jaminet’s #6 Porsche, while Rolex 24 pole-winner Blomqvist will line up fifth.

Augusto Farfus was 0.9sec from the top spot in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8, 0.15sec faster than the sister car of Connor De Phillippi.

LMP2

To no one’s surprise, the TDS Racing cars looked strong from their very first flyers, Francois Heriau leading Steven Thomas, but inevitably Ben Keating of PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports wasn’t going to let that lie, and put himself firmly in the mix.

So too did George Kurtz of Crowdstrike Racing by APR, but Heriau delivered a 1m51.900s to lift himself 0.416s clear of his nearest challenger… temporarily. Then Keating punched in a 1m51.780s to move to the top.

Thomas had a strong first sector on his final efforts but couldn’t displace team-mate Heriau for second, but was over three-tenths clear of Kurtz.

LMP3

Gar Robinson has looked strong all weekend in the Riley Motorsports Ligier, and he went top until displaced by Glenn van Berlo of Andretti Autosport, who was some 1.4sec clear of the field. Remarkably, van Berlo actually extended that advantage by the end of the session, pulling 1.659s on nearest challenger Tonis Kasemets of Ave Motorsports.

Dan Goldburg of JDC Miller MotorSports was fastest Duqueine pilot, edging Robinson by mere hundredths to claim third on the grid.

GTD Pro / GTD

Jack Hawksworth in the #14 Lexus RC F and Daniel Serra in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 were the first drivers under the two minute barrier, but they were swiftly joined by Antonio Garcia in the Corvette C8.R, Alex Ribeiras in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

Hawksworth improved to 1m59.582s, just 0.053s ahead of Daniel Juncadella in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3, but then they were both eclipsed – by over a quarter-second – by Garcia’s 1m59.315s.

Just as the excitement was building, with four minutes to go, the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R spun hard into the tire wall on the outside of Turn 1. Thankfully its occupant Klaus Bachler was able to emerge unaided, but the repairs needed for the tire wall meant the session was over.

Thus Garcia will lead the GTD Pro cars to the green with Hawksworth alongside, and Juncadella in third. Riberas and Serra were fourth and fifth in class.

In GTD, Kyle Marcelli scored his first ever pole in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, lapping his Racers Edge with WTR Acura NSX in 1m59.714s, just 0.12s ahead of the Rolex 24 pole-winning Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 of Philip Ellis. The similar Benz of Mikael Grenier (Team Korthoff) was third just ahead of Aaron Telitz in the #12 Lexus.

Reflecting the Balance of Performance revisions since Daytona, Jan Heylen’s Wright Motorsports Porsche was fifth fastest, 0.308sec off the class lead, and one-tenth ahead of Alessio Rovera in Triarsi Competizione’s Ferrari 296.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United Kingdom Jack Aitken
GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 6 1'45.836
2 01 France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
New Zealand Scott Dixon
GTP Cadillac V-Series.R 5 1'45.923 0.087
3 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
GTP Acura ARX-06 7 1'46.100 0.264
4 6 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Mathieu Jaminet
United States Dane Cameron
GTP Porsche 963 6 1'46.426 0.590
5 60 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun
Brazil Helio Castroneves
GTP Acura ARX-06 7 1'46.603 0.767
6 24 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann
GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 6 1'46.756 0.920
7 7 Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Denmark Michael Christensen
GTP Porsche 963 6 1'46.851 1.015
8 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 8 1'46.908 1.072
9 52 United States Ben Keating
France Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 9 1'51.780 5.944
10 35 France François Heriau
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United States Josh Pierson
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 8 1'51.900 6.064
11 11 United States Steven Thomas
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 9 1'52.169 6.333
12 04 United States George Kurtz
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Nolan Siegel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 8 1'52.486 6.650
13 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 7 1'53.350 7.514
14 8 Canada John Farano
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Kyffin Simpson
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 8 1'53.579 7.743
15 51 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 9 1'53.673 7.837
16 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 8 1'53.963 8.127
17 36 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
Glenn van
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 7 1'55.215 9.379
18 4 Seth Lucas
Tonis Kasemets
United States Trenton Estep
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 9 1'56.874 11.038
19 85 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Daniel Goldburg
LMP3 Duqueine D08 7 1'56.984 11.148
20 74 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Australia Josh Burdon
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 8 1'57.012 11.176
21 30 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist
United States Dakota Dickerson
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 9 1'58.092 12.256
22 17 Canada Anthony Mantella
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
LMP3 Duqueine D08 8 1'58.164 12.328
23 38 Christopher Allen
Robert Mau
United States Tristan Nunez
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 9 1'58.724 12.888
24 13 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
Germany Lars Kern
LMP3 Duqueine D08 9 1'59.160 13.324
25 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
United States Tommy Milner
GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 6 1'59.315 13.479
26 33 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 9 1'59.458 13.622
27 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United States Kyle Kirkwood
GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 6 1'59.582 13.746
28 79 Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon
Germany Maro Engel
GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 4 1'59.635 13.799
29 93 United States Ashton Harrison
Costa Rica Danny Formal
Canada Kyle Marcelli
GTD Acura NSX GT3 6 1'59.714 13.878
30 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Netherlands Indy Dontje
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 5 1'59.834 13.998
31 23 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
United Kingdom David Pittard
GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 5 1'59.925 14.089
32 62 Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon
Brazil Gabriel Casagrande
GTD PRO Ferrari 296 GT3 5 1'59.939 14.103
33 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
Canada Parker Thompson
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 6 1'59.944 14.108
34 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 5 2'00.022 14.186
35 023 Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Italy Alessio Rovera
GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 5 2'00.124 14.288
36 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
GTD BMW M4 GT3 5 2'00.229 14.393
37 96 United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
GTD BMW M4 GT3 5 2'00.504 14.668
38 78 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Loris Spinelli
Chile Benjamin Hites
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 6 2'00.639 14.803
39 63 Frank Perera
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
France Romain Grosjean
GTD PRO Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 6 2'00.763 14.927
40 70 United States Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 5 2'01.395 15.559
41 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 5 2'01.451 15.615
42 21 France Simon Mann
Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Francesco Castellacci
GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 5 2'01.588 15.752
43 83 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 6 2'01.652 15.816
44 27 Canada Roman De Angelis
Denmark Marco Sorensen
United Kingdom Ian James
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 5 2'01.652 15.816
45 91 Alan Metni
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
Australia Jaxon Evans
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 5 2'01.927 16.091
46 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 5 2'02.115 16.279
47 77 United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman
United States Maxwell Root
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 5 2'02.612 16.776
48 80 PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
United States Gunnar Jeannette
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 5 2'02.678 16.842
49 66 Sheena Monk
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 5 2'03.342 17.506
50 92 United States David Brule
United States Alec Udell
France Julien Andlauer
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 5 2'04.555 18.719
51 9 Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 3
52 32 United States Mike Skeen
Canada Mikael Grenier
United States Kenton Koch
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 5
53 95 United States Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
United States John Edwards
GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 5
David Malsher-Lopez
