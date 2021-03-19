Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
29 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours / Preview

Sebring 12H – the full grid line-up

By:

The 69th running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring is the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Here is the full 37-car line-up.

Sebring 12H – the full grid line-up

Daytona Prototype international

POLE – #31 Whelen Engineering Racing Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R
Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani, Mike Conway 

 

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

P2 – #10 Konica Minolta Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05
Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi

 

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

P3 – #01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R
Renger van der Zande, Kevin Magnussen, Scott Dixon

 

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

P4 - #55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda RT24-P
Oliver Jarvis, Harry Tincknell, Jonathan Bomarito

 

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

P5 - #60 Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Agajanian Acura ARX-05
Olivier Pla, Dane Cameron, Juan Pablo Montoya

 

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

P6 - #5 Mustang Sampling JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi-V.R
Tristan Vautier, Loic Duval, Sebastien Bourdais

 

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

P7 - #48 Ally Cadillac Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R
Jimmie Johnson, Kamui Kobayashi, Simon Pagenaud

 

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Le Mans Prototype 2

POLE - #11 WIN Autosport Oreca-Gibson
Steven Thomas, Tristan Nunez, Thomas Merrill

 

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

P2 - #52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca-Gibson
Ben Keating, Mikkel Jensen, Scott Huffaker

 

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

P3 - #18 Era Motorsport Oreca-Gibson
Dwight Merriman, Kyle Tilley, Ryan Dalziel

 

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

P4 - #22 United Autosports Oreca-Gibson
Jim McGuire, Wayne Boyd, Guy Smith

 

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

P5 - #8 Tower Motorsport Oreca-Gibson
John Farano, Gabriel Aubry, Timothe Buret

 

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Le Mans Prototype 3

POLE - #38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320
Rasmus Lindh, Dan Goldburg, Mateo Llarena

 

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

P2 - #7 Forty7 Motorsports Duqueine
Stevan McAleer, Oliver Askew, Austin McCusker

 

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

P3 - #74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320
Gar Robinson, Spencer Pigot, Scott Andrews

 

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

P4 - #54 CORE autosport Ligier JS P320
Jon Bennett, George Kurtz, Colin Braun

 

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

P5 - #91 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320
Jim Cox, Dylan Murry, Jeroen Bleekemolen

 

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

P6 - #33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320
Joao Barbosa, Yann Clairay, Lance Willsey

 

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

P7 - #83 WIN Autosport Duqueine
Matt Bell, Rodrigo Sales, Niklas Kruetten

 

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

GT Le Mans

POLE - #3 Corvette Racing C8.R
Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Nicky Catsburg

 

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

P2 - #4 Corvette Racing C8.R
Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy, Alexander Sims

 

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

P3 - #25 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE
Connor De Phillippi, Philipp Eng, Bruno Spengler

 

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

P4 - #24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE
John Edwards, Jesse Krohn, Augusto Farfus

 

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

P5 - #79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19
Cooper MacNeil, Mathieu Jaminet, Matt Campbell

 

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

GT Daytona

POLE - #16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R
Patrick Long, Trent Hindman, Jan Heylen

 

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

P2 - #28 Alegra Motorsports Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3
Daniel Morad, Michael De Quesada, Billy Johnson

 

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

P3 - #14 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F
Aaron Telitz, Jack Hawksworth, Kyle Kirkwood

 

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

P4 - #12 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F
Frankie Montecalvo, Zach Veach, Robert Megennis

 

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

P5 - #96 Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3
Bill Auberlen, Robby Foley, Aidan Read

 

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

P6 - #1 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan
Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis

 

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

P7 - #75 Sun Energy1 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3
Kenny Habul, Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier

 

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

P8 - #23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3
Ian James, Roman de Angelis, Ross Gunn

 

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

P9 - #88 Team Hardpoint EBM Porsche 911 GT3 R
Christina Nielsen, Katherine Legge, Bia Figueiredo 

 

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

P10 - #99 Team Hardpoint EBM Porsche 911 GT3 R 
Rob Ferriol, Earl Bamber, Trenton Estep

 

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

P11 - #44 Magnus with Archangel Acura NSX GT3 
John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly

 

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

P12 - #9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 
Zacharie Robichon, Laurens Vanthoor, Lars Kern

 

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

P13 - #19 Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3
Franck Perera, Tim Zimmermann, Stephen Simpson

#19: GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3, GTD: Misha Goikhberg, Franck Perera, Tim Zimmermann

#19: GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3, GTD: Misha Goikhberg, Franck Perera, Tim Zimmermann

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

shares
comments
Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia

Previous article

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring 12 Hours
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

2
Supercars

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

3
Formula 1

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch

8h
4
WEC

Glickenhaus can't rule out skipping Spa WEC opener

13h
5
Supercars

Full Supercars Sandown 500 weekend schedule

Latest news
Sebring 12H – the full grid line-up
IMSA

Sebring 12H – the full grid line-up

8m
Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia
IMSA

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia

4h
Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes
IMSA

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes

5h
Sebring 12H: Derani continues AXR domination in night practice
IMSA

Sebring 12H: Derani continues AXR domination in night practice

20h
Corvette C8.R “pretty tough, handles bumps well”, says Tandy
IMSA

Corvette C8.R “pretty tough, handles bumps well”, says Tandy

Mar 18, 2021
Latest videos
24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap 02:05
IMSA
Feb 5, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari 01:19
IMSA
Feb 3, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute 01:21
IMSA
Feb 1, 2021

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona 08:22:05
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’ 00:36
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Breaking news

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA / Qualifying report

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020
Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course Prime

Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course

The GTE ruleset has served sportscar racing in both Europe and the United States well over the past decade. But now there are clear signs that the end of its life is in sight as manufacturer support continues to fade.

WEC
Jun 11, 2020

Trending Today

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch

Glickenhaus can't rule out skipping Spa WEC opener
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus can't rule out skipping Spa WEC opener

Full Supercars Sandown 500 weekend schedule
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full Supercars Sandown 500 weekend schedule

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch

The mystery behind DJR’s 1990 Bathurst defeat
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

The mystery behind DJR’s 1990 Bathurst defeat

Full 2021 Supercars TV line-up
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

Full 2021 Supercars TV line-up

Latest news

Sebring 12H – the full grid line-up
IMSA IMSA / Preview

Sebring 12H – the full grid line-up

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes
IMSA IMSA / Qualifying report

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes

Sebring 12H: Derani continues AXR domination in night practice
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

Sebring 12H: Derani continues AXR domination in night practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.