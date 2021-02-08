Enzo Fittipaldi to race Andretti-supported RP car in IP2000

Fittipaldi, the 19-year-old grandson of two-time Formula 1 champion, two-time Indy 500 winner and 1989 Indy car champion Emerson Fittipaldi, has just completed a four-year spell in European open-wheel racing. Enzo, whose brother Pietro ran a part-time schedule for Dale Coyne Racing in the 2018 IndyCar Series, won the Italian Formula 4 championship that year, while in 2019 he finished as runner-up in the Formula Regional European points table.

Following a disappointing season at HWA Race Lab in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, Miami-born Fittipaldi is returning to the U.S. to compete in Indy Pro 2000 for Fabio Pampado’s RP Motorsports squad, with assistance from Michael Andretti.

“I am very happy to announce my move to the United States in a championship as competitive as the Indy Pro 2000, which is one of the main ones on the already established Road to Indy. I want to thank Michael Andretti and Fabio Pampado for this amazing opportunity. I will continue to work hard every day to fulfill this opportunity and to become one of the top drivers in the series.

“I am very confident that my racing experience in the last few years in Europe will help me to achieve good results in Indy too and making this a step forward towards achieving my dream of racing in F1 and IndyCar”, said Enzo Fittipaldi, who has the support of Claro, Baterias Moura, XP Investimentos and PLGG.

The move means that Fittipaldi will no longer be a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, which is exclusively for drivers racing in Europe.

He said: “I have no words to say how grateful I am for all the support that the Ferrari Driver Academy has provided me in the last four years. I will take all this learning with me and I want to thank each team member for helping me to develop as a pilot and person.”

Andretti, who was teammates with Enzo’s cousin Christian Fittipaldi at the great but now defunct Newman/Haas Racing for five seasons (1996-2000), commented: “We are very happy to have Enzo Fittipaldi in our racing program. Our families have a long history together in racing and Christian Fittipaldi was my teammate in Indy cars for many years.

“Enzo was racing in Europe for the last 4 years with the top teams as part of Ferrari Driver Academy where he showed lots of talent and strong results. We are certain that he will do a great job in the road to Indy.”

Pampado, whose squad went on hiatus in 2020, added: "I am very excited to welcome the newest addition to the RP family, Enzo Fittipaldi. We wanted to make a strong comeback, and after following his career in Europe, I have no doubt he is going to be a strong contender from the start.”

Fittipaldi’s first Indy Pro 2000 test will take place Homestead on February 22-23.