All me
IndyCar / Detroit Preview

IndyCar’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – weekend schedule

The seventh round of 2022’s NTT IndyCar Series, on Belle Isle, Detroit for the final time, will as usual be supported by the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and two rounds of Indy Lights. Here is the full schedule.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – weekend schedule

All times local (Eastern)

Friday, June 03

8.00-9.30am – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship first practice
10.30-11.00am – Masters Endurance Legends USA practice
12.05-2.05pm – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship second practice
2.25-3.10pm – Indy Lights practice
3.30-4.30pm – NTT IndyCar Series first practice
4.45-5.15pm – Masters Endurance Legends USA qualifying
5.30-6.10pm – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

Saturday, June 04

7.45-8.15am – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 1
8.30-9.30am – NTT IndyCar Series second practice
9.50-10.10am – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship warm-up
10.25-11.10am – Masters Endurance Legends USA RACE 1
11.20am-12.25pm – Indy Lights RACE 1
12.35-1.50pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying
3.10-4.50pm – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship RACE

Sunday, June 05

10.15-10.45am – NTT IndyCar Series warm-up
11.00-11.40am – Masters Endurance Legends USA RACE 2
12.00-1.20pm – Indy Lights RACE 2
3.00-6.00pm – USA Network broadcast
3.38pm – NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers, start your engines”
3.45pm – Green flag: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear (90 laps)

 

Rossi confirmed at Arrow McLaren SP in multi-year deal
Rossi confirmed at Arrow McLaren SP in multi-year deal
Chevrolet aims for its 100th IndyCar win since 2012 return

Chevrolet aims for its 100th IndyCar win since 2012 return
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
