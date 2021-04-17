Tickets Subscribe
Barber IndyCar: O'Ward beats Rossi to pole
IndyCar / Birmingham / Qualifying report

Barber IndyCar: O’Ward beats Rossi to pole

Pato O’Ward landed his second IndyCar pole for the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet team, beating Alexander Rossi by less than 0.1sec to claim top spot for tomorrow’s Honda Indy GP of Alabama.

Barber IndyCar: O’Ward beats Rossi to pole

The Mexican youngster embarking on only his second full season in the NTT IndyCar Series, lapped the beautiful 2.38-mile course in Alabama in a record-breaking 65.8479sec to edge Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport-Honda by just 0.0698sec.

Third fastest went to series sophomore Alex Palou in his first qualifying run for Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, while four-time Barber polesitter Will Power was top Team Penske driver in fourth.

Six-time and reigning champion Scott Dixon, who is seeking his first Barber win, will line up fifth, alongside teammate Marcus Ericsson, making it three Ganassi cars in the first three rows.

High-profile rookies Romain Grosjean, Scott McLaughlin and Jimmie Johnson will line up seventh, 12th and 22nd respectively (see below).

Firestone Fast Six

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

5

Pato O'Ward

1:05.8479

1:05.8479

1

2

125.744

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren SP

2

27

Alexander Rossi

1:05.9177

0.0698

3

4

125.611

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

3

10

Alex Palou

1:06.0538

0.2059

1

2

125.352

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

12

Will Power

1:06.1186

0.2707

4

4

125.230

Chevy

A

Team Penske

5

9

Scott Dixon

1:06.3976

0.5497

2

2

124.703

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:06.4102

0.5623

2

2

124.680

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

Q2

All 12 drivers started the session on primaries, with Herta taking top spot on the blacks with a 66.4sec lap, a hair ahead of O’Ward and Dixon.

Ex-F1 star Romain Grosjean of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda laid down a 65.7643sec, but was quickly pushed aside by O’Ward with a 65.5. Palou went faster still, but O’Ward’s next lap bumped him down, while a late effort from Power saw the 2014 champ jump to P2.

Ericsson and Dixon underlined just how strong the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda package is with 4-5-6, but Power’s late flyer prevented the still impressive Grosjean from making it into the Firestone Fast Six shootout.

Also locked out of the final session were three-time Barber winner Josef Newgarden, Colton Herta (Andretti), Conor Daly (Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy), Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing and Grosjean’s fellow debutant, Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske-Chevrolet. McLaughlin was at a disadvantage anyway, having used both his sets of fresh reds in Q1 (see below).

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

5

Pato O'Ward

1:05.5019

1:05.5019

6

7

126.409

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren SP

2

12

Will Power

1:05.5226

0.0207

7

7

126.369

Chevy

A

Team Penske

3

10

Alex Palou

1:05.6328

0.1309

7

7

126.156

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:05.6614

0.1595

7

7

126.101

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

9

Scott Dixon

1:05.6863

0.1844

7

7

126.054

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

27

Alexander Rossi

1:05.6953

0.1934

6

6

126.036

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

7

51

Romain Grosjean

1:05.7643

0.2624

6

7

125.904

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

8

2

Josef Newgarden

1:05.7902

0.2883

6

6

125.855

Chevy

A

Team Penske

9

26

Colton Herta

1:05.7957

0.2938

6

6

125.844

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

10

20

Conor Daly

1:05.9118

0.4099

6

6

125.622

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

11

60

Jack Harvey

1:05.9634

0.4615

5

6

125.524

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

12

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:06.7226

1.2207

6

6

124.096

Chevy

A

Team Penske

 

Q1 Group 2

The second Q1 session was first disrupted by James Hinchcliffe understeering off the track into the tire wall at Turn 5, bringing out the red flag. That pause sent everyone to the pits to take on Firestone alternates.

Both Romain Grosjean of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda and Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet quickly got down to 66.0sec, O’Ward saving a huge moment at the top of the crest between Turns 13 and 14.

However, his teammate Felix Rosenqvist dropped it at the final turn and got his best time deleted.

Thus O’Ward, Grosjean, Conor Daly of ECR-Chevrolet, Alexander Rossi (FP2 pacesetter for Andretti Autosport-Honda), Scott Dixon (Ganassi) and Colton Herta (Andretti) got through to Q2.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

5

Pato O'Ward

1:06.0696

1:06.0696

4

5

125.322

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren SP

2

51

Romain Grosjean

1:06.0709

0.0013

4

6

125.320

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

3

20

Conor Daly

1:06.1033

0.0337

4

5

125.258

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

4

27

Alexander Rossi

1:06.2344

0.1648

5

5

125.011

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

5

9

Scott Dixon

1:06.3775

0.3079

4

6

124.741

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

26

Colton Herta

1:06.4282

0.3586

5

6

124.646

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

7

21

Rinus VeeKay

1:06.4770

0.4074

4

6

124.554

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

8

14

Sebastien Bourdais

1:06.5035

0.4339

4

5

124.505

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

9

15

Graham Rahal

1:06.8489

0.7793

5

6

123.861

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

10

59

Max Chilton

1:07.0021

0.9325

5

5

123.578

Chevy

A

Carlin

11

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:07.0254

0.9558

3

4

123.535

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren SP

12

29

James Hinchcliffe

11:16.723

610.6538

1

1

12.235

Honda

P

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

 

Q1 Group 1

Rookies McLaughlin and Jimmie Johnson (Ganassi), along with Dalton Kellett (AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy) and Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda), went out on Firestone’s softer alternate straight away, and McLaughlin was first to duck under the 67sec mark with a 66.7183sec. But it didn’t take long for the remainder to dive into the pits to grab their reds. Ericsson then hit the front until usurped by Ganassi teammate Palou who cut into the 65s with a 65.9032sec.

Power almost matched him with a 65.9191, while teammates Josef Newgarden and McLaughlin also made it through along with Ericsson, and Harvey. McLaughlin’s manual starter failed when he stopped for a second set of reds, so the neighboring crew of Ed Carpenter Racing lent Penske a starter to get him fired up

Among those failing to make it through were three previous Barber winners – Simon Pagenaud (Penske), Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti) and Sato.

Johnson was 1.8sec off the pace but managed to outqualify Kellett.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

10

Alex Palou

1:05.9032

1:05.9032

6

7

125.639

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

12

Will Power

1:05.9191

0.0159

7

7

125.609

Chevy

A

Team Penske

3

2

Josef Newgarden

1:06.3881

0.4849

6

7

124.721

Chevy

A

Team Penske

4

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:06.4552

0.5520

5

5

124.595

Chevy

A

Team Penske

5

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:06.4992

0.5960

6

7

124.513

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

60

Jack Harvey

1:06.5234

0.6202

5

6

124.467

Honda

A

Meyer Shank Racing

7

18

Ed Jones

1:06.5578

0.6546

6

7

124.403

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

8

22

Simon Pagenaud

1:06.6480

0.7448

7

7

124.235

Chevy

A

Team Penske

9

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:06.8512

0.9480

6

7

123.857

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

10

30

Takuma Sato

1:07.1026

1.1994

6

7

123.393

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

11

48

Jimmie Johnson

1:07.7092

1.8060

6

7

122.288

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

4

Dalton Kellett

1:07.8100

1.9068

6

7

122.106

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

 

Newgarden stymied by lost steering wheel, lost power, lost laps

Previous article

Newgarden stymied by lost steering wheel, lost power, lost laps

Next article

Grosjean "super happy" with P7 for IndyCar Series debut

Grosjean "super happy" with P7 for IndyCar Series debut
Series IndyCar
Event Birmingham

