IndyCar / Gateway Practice report

Gateway IndyCar: Power tops Palou in first practice

IndyCar championship leader Will Power led the way in opening practice at the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway, ahead of the 15th round in the 2022 season.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Gateway IndyCar: Power tops Palou in first practice

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda rookie David Malukas was the first driver into the 175s, Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power was the first into the 176s, Devlin De Francesco sent his Andretti Autosport-Honda around in 177mph, and then Josef Newgarden – a three-time winner here – put everyone in perspective with a 179.660mph effort on his ninth lap.

Scott McLaughlin, who finished fourth here last year, got close to his teammate, with a 179.172mph lap, and at that time the pair of them were the only drivers to hit 195mph through the Turn 1 speed trap.

But it was a driver who ran ‘only’ 194 into Turn 1, Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet who hit the top spot with 12 minutes to go, with the first 180mph lap of the weekend. Soon after, Graham Rahal moved into second with a 179.713mph effort for Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

Then Pato O’Ward made it an AMSP 1-2, just 0.0074sec/0.052mph slower than his teammate.

Both were pushed down by Alex Palou’s qualifying simulation, a 180.208mph lap, before McLaughlin joined them in the 180mph bracket, and then Will Power went fastest with a 180.539 with six minutes to go.

That remained the top speed of the session, although it ended with six drivers north of 180mph, and several drivers had their qualifying sim runs ruined by traffic, so the results aren’t very conclusive.

Nonetheless, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda will be content to have two cars in the top five at what has become regarded as ‘a Penske track’, and it’s clear that Arrow McLaren SP will be in with a chance of pole in qualifying this afternoon.

Andretti Autosport-Honda was disappointing overall, even though De Francesco – who tested here along with his fellow rookies last week – did himself great credit by being fastest of the quartet in 11th, fractionally ahead of Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi.

Takuma Sato and Malukas were ninth and 13th for Dale Coyne Racing, Malukas turning the most laps at 57.

Qualifying begins at 3.15pm local (Central) time.

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap Mph
1 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 47 180.539
2 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 51 0.0458 180.208
3 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Arrow McLaren SP 43 0.0656 180.065
4 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 42 0.0681 180.047
5 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 42 0.0688 180.042
6 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
United States Arrow McLaren SP 36 0.0730 180.012
7 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 42 0.1145 179.713
8 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 42 0.1219 179.660
9 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Dale Coyne Racing 46 0.1403 179.528
10 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 41 0.1490 179.466
11 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 30 0.2020 179.087
12 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 38 0.2958 178.421
13 United States David Malukas
United States Dale Coyne Racing 57 0.2973 178.411
14 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 40 0.3131 178.299
15 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 48 0.3185 178.261
16 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 47 0.3703 177.896
17 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 41 0.3963 177.713
18 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 46 0.4407 177.402
19 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 54 0.5162 176.876
20 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Meyer Shank Racing 47 0.5945 176.333
21 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Meyer Shank Racing 47 0.5950 176.330
22 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 51 0.6349 176.054
23 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 47 0.7921 174.978
24 United States Ed Carpenter
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 35 0.9089 174.187
25 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 52 0.9526 173.893
26 United States Jimmie Johnson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 53 1.0499 173.242
View full results

 

