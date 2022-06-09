IndyCar at Road America – facts, schedule, entry list

Event date: Friday, June 10 – Sunday, June 12

Track: 4.048-mile, 14-turn permanent road course in Elkhart Lake, WI.

Race distance: 55 laps (222.64 miles)

Firestone tire allotment: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate, one additional set of primaries available to rookies for use in first practice, and five sets of wet tires.

One set of alternates per car can be used in this session and then returned to Firestone.

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum of 20 seconds per single activation.

IndyCar schedule (local/Central Time) and broadcast details

Friday, June 10

3.25-4.40pm – First practice – Peacock Premium

Saturday, June 11

9.45-10.45am – Second practice – Peacock Premium

12.45-2.00pm – Qualifying – Peacock Premium

4.20-4.50pm – Final practice – Peacock Premium

Sunday, June 12

11.48am – “Drivers, start your engines”

11.55pm – Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR (55 laps) – NBC live

Leigh Diffey is the announcer alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock Premium, the NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product, while Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America race telecast will be simulcast on the streaming service. Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show will be streamed following the race.

IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman, Jake Query and Michael Young are the turn announcers, while Ryan Myrehn and Joel Sebastianelli are pit reporters. All IndyCar races, practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT DATA.

Race Notes

2021 race winner: Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda).

2021 NTT P1 Award winner: Josef Newgarden (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 1min46.0168sec, 136.301mph

Qualifying lap record: Dario Franchitti (Team Green Reynard-Honda) 1min39.866sec, 145.924mph, August 2000.

The Sonsio Grand Prix presented by AMR will be the 33rd Indy car race at Road America since 1982, and the record for wins is three, held by Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi.

Of the active drivers, Scott Dixon has two wins at Road America, while Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Felix Rosenqvist and Alex Palou have one apiece. Newgarden has scored three poles here, while Power, Helio Castroneves, Colton Herta and Pato O’Ward have taken one each.

Thanks to Rosenqvist, Dixon and Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing have won the last three Road America races, bringing Ganassi’s total wins at the track to six, one ahead of Team Penske.

As rookies, Tatiana Calderon, Devlin DeFrancesco, Kyle Kirkwood, Callum Ilott, Christian Lundgaard and David Malukas will all be making their first IndyCar starts at Road America, although DeFrancesco, Kirkwood and Malukas have raced here in junior formulas. Simona De Silvestro, although an IndyCar veteran, will be making her first Road America start in an IndyCar, with Paretta Autosport. With De Silvestro and Calderon on the grid, it will mark the first time that two women have started an IndyCar race since De Silvestro and Pippa Mann competed in the 2015 Indy 500.

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee PPG Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand Sonsio Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 11 Tatiana Calderon (R) Bogota, Colombia ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 14 Kyle Kirkwood (R) Jupiter, Florida ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio Fifth Third Bank Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 16 Simona De Silvestro Thun, Switzerland Paretta Autosport Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet 18 David Malukas (R) Chicago, Illinois HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda 20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Direct Supply Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda 27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda 28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland UniFirst / DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda 29 Devlin DeFrancesco (R) Toronto, Canada PowerTap Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 30 Christian Lundgaard (R) Hedensted, Denmark Fleet Cost & Care Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 45 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 51 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 77 Callum Ilott Cambriodge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet