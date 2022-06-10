Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / IndyCar at Road America – facts, schedule, entry list Next / Road America IndyCar: Rossi leads Herta in first practice
IndyCar / Road America Preview

IndyCar’s Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America – weekend schedule

The eighth round of 2022’s NTT IndyCar Series at Road America will be supported by action from the four steps of the Road To Indy. Here is the full schedule.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar’s Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America – weekend schedule

All times local (Central)

For full IndyCar preview, click here

Friday, June 10

8.00-8.30am – USF2000 first practice
8.45-9.15am – Indy Pro 2000 first practice
9.30-10.15am – Radical Cup practice
10.30-11.00am – USF2000 qualifying for Race 1
11.15-11.45am – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 1
12.00-12.30pm – Vintage Indy Registry
12.45-1.15pm – Radical Cup qualifying
1.30-2.00pm – USF2000 qualifying for Race 2
2.30-3.00pm – Indy Lights first practice
3.25-4.40pm – NTT IndyCar Series first practice
4.55-5.45pm – Radical Cup RACE 1
6.00-6.30pm – Vintage Indy Registry

Saturday, June 11

8.00-8.30am – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 2
8.45-9.25am – Indy Lights second practice
9.45-10.45 – NTT IndyCar Series second practice
11.00-11.45am – USF2000 RACE 1
12.00-12.25pm – Indy Lights qualifying
12.45-2.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying
2.15-3.05pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 1
3.20-4.05pm – USF2000 RACE 2
4.20-4.50pm – NTT IndyCar Series third practice
5.05-5.55pm – Radical Cup RACE 2
6.10-6.40pm – Vintage Indy Registry

Sunday, June 12

8.30-9.20am – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 2
9.40-10.35am – Indy Lights RACE
11.30am-2.00pm – NBC broadcast
11.48am – NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers, start your engines”
11.55am – Green flag: Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR (55 laps)
2.15-3.05 – Radical Cup RACE 3
3.20-3.50 – Vintage Indy Registry

shares
comments
IndyCar at Road America – facts, schedule, entry list
Previous article

IndyCar at Road America – facts, schedule, entry list
Next article

Road America IndyCar: Rossi leads Herta in first practice

Road America IndyCar: Rossi leads Herta in first practice
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Road America IndyCar: Rossi leads Herta in first practice Road America
IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Rossi leads Herta in first practice

Montoya Sr. and Jr. reunite with Hedman at DragonSpeed Watkins Glen
IMSA

Montoya Sr. and Jr. reunite with Hedman at DragonSpeed

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Road America IndyCar: Rossi leads Herta in first practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Rossi leads Herta in first practice

IndyCar’s Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America – weekend schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar’s Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America – weekend schedule

IndyCar at Road America – facts, schedule, entry list
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar at Road America – facts, schedule, entry list

Remembering the magic of Belle Isle
IndyCar IndyCar

Remembering the magic of Belle Isle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.