IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
23 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Austin
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / St. Pete / Breaking news

IndyCar cancels general admission at St. Pete, race in doubt

shares
comments
IndyCar cancels general admission at St. Pete, race in doubt
By:
Mar 12, 2020, 2:48 PM

General admission for Sunday’s NTT IndyCar Series season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has been canceled as the U.S. attempts to contain the threat of coronavirus COVID-19, and the race could be canned altogether.

While Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles told Motorsport.com last weekend that he didn’t expect the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series calendar to be affected by what has since been classified by the World Health Organization as a pandemic, significant changes have occurred nationwide this week.

Despite Wednesday morning’s news conference in which St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman and event promoter Kevin Savoree insisted that the GP of St. Pete was still going ahead on schedule, any events involving large crowds have been coming under increased scrutiny as individual states seek to contain the virus, and health authorities recommend people stay at least six feet from each other.

Mayor Kriseman, explaining the overnight change of heart, said: “Since yesterday, we’ve learned of a coronavirus case at an open-air event similar to ours, [Daytona] Bike Week. Then at an EMS conference across the Bay from us.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Kriseman stating: “The World Health Organization has since called this a global pandemic. My most important job is public safety and health. It is for that reason that we are cancelling general attendance at the [Grand Prix].

"We are working with the promoters and IndyCar and will have more announcements later as to whether the race itself will run.

“I don’t make this decision lightly. I strongly believe life must carry on, as best we are able. But the reality now is that’s just not possible. I am disappointed. I love this race. But I love this city and our residents more.”

Read Also:

Adam Silver, NBA commissioner, took the shock decision Wednesday evening to suspend the league’s 2019-20 season indefinitely, immediately putting pressure on other sports’ governing bodies to either follow suit or ban spectators from their events.

Street course races such as St. Petersburg are harder to police in this manner, since crowds would gather at the perimeter of the track anyway, and local communities are unlikely to tolerate the inconvenience of shutdown streets and thoroughfares without being able to attend the event itself.

The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which has become the traditional season-opener for IndyCar, is one of the most popular events on the series’ calendar, and this year’s race would have marked the 17th edition.

Kriseman’s announcement comes on the same morning Miami-Dade County announced the suspension of all mass gatherings, causing NASCAR to postpone its March 22 race at Homestead.

Related video

Next article
2020 IndyCar facts and figures - St. Petersburg

Previous article

2020 IndyCar facts and figures - St. Petersburg
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event St. Pete
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Practice 1 Starts in
23 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
07:45
10:45
Practice 2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
12:00
15:00
Practice 3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
07:45
10:45
Qualifying
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
11:40
14:40
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
12:20
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren F1 team withdraws from Australian GP due to coronavirus

2h
2
IndyCar

IndyCar cancels general admission at St. Pete, race in doubt

29m
3
Formula 1

Carey in crisis talks to save Vietnam GP amid Covid-19 outbreak

4
Formula 1

Australian GP issues update on nine F1 paddock coronavirus tests

2h
5
TCR Australia

Second Peugeot added for TCR Melbourne opener

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

IndyCar cancels general admission at St. Pete, race in doubt
Indy

IndyCar cancels general admission at St. Pete, race in doubt

2020 IndyCar facts and figures - St. Petersburg
Indy

2020 IndyCar facts and figures - St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg mayor confirms IndyCar opener is still on
Indy

St. Petersburg mayor confirms IndyCar opener is still on

Andretti Autosport trailer catches fire on road to St. Pete
Indy

Andretti Autosport trailer catches fire on road to St. Pete

Nasr, Daly land Carlin IndyCar drives
Indy

Nasr, Daly land Carlin IndyCar drives

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.