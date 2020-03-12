IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
21 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Austin
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Long Beach / Breaking news

Long Beach “exploring options” to save IndyCar Grand Prix

shares
comments
Long Beach “exploring options” to save IndyCar Grand Prix
By:
Mar 12, 2020, 5:12 PM

Jim Michaelian, president and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach, has admitted he is “looking at various possibilities” that allow the 46th edition of IndyCar’s famous street race to run in 2020.

As of Thursday morning there around 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California, 28 of which were in LA County, where Long Beach is located. Last Saturday, Michaelian sounded cautiously optimistic that the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach event – which includes rounds of both the NTT IndyCar Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – could go ahead.

However, the Grand Prix is reputed to draw in 180,000 fans across three days, and over the last two weeks all large gatherings in California have been under pressure to cancel or at least postpone.

This pressure increased on Wednesday when, after talk of playing games in empty stadiums as per the NCAA, the NBA announced it had suspended its 2019-20 season indefinitely following Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19.

This was just one of several significant decisions taken by event organizers and business leaders both inside and outside California over the last five-day period. With the World Health Organization officially declaring the virus as a pandemic, several west coast education establishments switched from classrooms to online learning, large festivals such as Coachella and Stagecoach were postponed until the fall and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in several cities were canceled. Then on Wednesday evening, President Trump announced a travel ban between 26 European countries and the US, during a televised message to the nation.

Later that night, California Governor Gavin Newsom backed the state’s Department of Public Health in recommending the cancelation of any gatherings of 250 or more people across the entire state, or any gatherings in venues too small to allow at least six feet of space between individuals.

Michaelian told the Long Beach Press Telegram: “We’re aware of the statement the Governor made last night, and we’re in discussions with the officials here in the city, and also with our various partners in the Grand Prix to see what our options are.

“We’ll be making a decision with regard to the Grand Prix in the near future…

“The situation is very fluid and we’re exploring the various options that are available to us under some rather challenging circumstances.

“We’ll make our decision known to everyone as soon as it’s concluded.”

The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season-opener in St. Petersburg, FL,  is currently under threat of cancelation or postponement.

Related video

Next article
IndyCar cancels general admission at St. Pete, race in doubt

Previous article

IndyCar cancels general admission at St. Pete, race in doubt
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Long Beach
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Practice 1 Starts in
21 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
07:45
10:45
Practice 2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
12:00
15:00
Practice 3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
07:45
10:45
Qualifying
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
11:40
14:40
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
12:20
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Australian GP set to be called off over coronavirus threat

1h
2
Formula 1

McLaren F1 team withdraws from Australian GP due to coronavirus

3
IMSA

IMSA postpones Sebring 12 Hours to November

1h
4
Formula 1

The nightmare F1 was never going to avoid

3h
5
Formula 1

Australian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

Long Beach “exploring options” to save IndyCar Grand Prix
Indy

Long Beach “exploring options” to save IndyCar Grand Prix

IndyCar cancels general admission at St. Pete, race in doubt
Indy

IndyCar cancels general admission at St. Pete, race in doubt

2020 IndyCar facts and figures - St. Petersburg
Indy

2020 IndyCar facts and figures - St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg mayor confirms IndyCar opener is still on
Indy

St. Petersburg mayor confirms IndyCar opener is still on

Andretti Autosport trailer catches fire on road to St. Pete
Indy

Andretti Autosport trailer catches fire on road to St. Pete

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.