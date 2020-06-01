IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
144 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar: New car, hybrid timeline to be set in “next 30 days”

shares
comments
IndyCar: New car, hybrid timeline to be set in “next 30 days”
By:
Jun 1, 2020, 10:40 PM

President of IndyCar Jay Frye admits that the knock-on effects of the Covid-19 pandemic may shift the planned introduction of the new chassis and the hybrid units, but that Chevrolet and Honda are still planning on introduction of 2.4-liter engines in 2022.

Last August, IndyCar revealed that the next-gen engines would incorporate hybrid units – although didn’t specify at the time what size the engines would be – and stated that the introduction of these engines would be pushed back to 2022. That would, theoretically, see both the next generation engines and next-gen chassis coming online in the same season.

Asked by Motorsport.com whether the timeline had been altered, given how the pandemic has affected motorsport and created more immediate problems, Frye admitted that an adjustment was under consideration – and confirmed that the next engines would be 2.4-liter units.

He said: “The new normal is that nothing is normal. The world’s been shut down for a few months, so everything’s been pushed back to a degree. Right now we’re trying to figure out how to control what we can control.

“We feel very good about going forward with the 2.4-liter engines in 2022. The hybrid piece means another supplier will come into play and we were talking to several potential suppliers. We have not necessarily chosen one yet, and that’s clearly the next step in that direction. Obviously that part of the process has been delayed.

“How does that look going forward? We have to have a Plan B if that does not go forward and that’s one of the things we’re working on now. That will become more clear in the next 30 days – What’s possible? What’s next? But we’re certainly full speed ahead with the 2.4, and we’re looking at what options there are with the hybrid piece and whether it’s delayed or not.”

Read Also:

He went on: “Part of what we’re doing now is we’re almost trying to put the 2021 season together from a technical perspective. There’s a lot of things we’re going to carry over to ’21 that we might not have done. Economics matters to the teams, to us, to everybody. This is going to take a couple of years, so what can we do in ’20 and ’21 to make it as efficient as we can for the teams?

“The car – that falls under that heading, too. The original plan was to have the 2.4 engines in ’21 and the new car in ’22. Last fall, obviously we delayed the engine to 2022 and that made it a train-wreck going into ’22 from an economic standpoint. So we started working on an idea of how we could break that up.

“So if you reverse engineered it based off the engine regulations going through ’26 or ’27, how do you take the car and save the bills in ’27 and go backwards to ’22 and do different parts and pieces that are annual updates throughout that time period to break up the expense of the car and to keep something fresh every year, and not make it as big [a burden] for the teams and the manufacturers?

“That’s something we’re working on. We were hoping to have some conclusion on that by the end of May and… we don’t have that yet, based on what’s going on in the world. But hopefully in the next 30 days we’ll have that concluded and we’ll have a good sustainable plan through to 2027.”

Asked by Associated Press whether any IndyCar teams were suffering financial hardships as a result of the delayed season and canceled races, Frye responded: “We try to talk to our teams every week – daily at times. We’ve not heard a huge amount of issues yet. Part of that is because we put in our E-racing series which filled a nice gap, and we had a great show on NBC in the Indy 500 window which was very well received by the sponsors. So we’re very conscious that the economics of the teams matter. It’s exciting that we’re on NBC on Saturday night, and we’re going to do everything we can to provide as many benefits as we can to make sure our partners are covered…

“We’ve not heard a lot of any huge stress on the teams from their partners, and one of the things we’ve talked to them about is what is the sweet spot for number of races? How can we make sure that we’re accommodating as many of them as we can? We feel good about the 14 that we have.”

Related video

Next article
Dixon unhappy with stipulated tire stint length in Texas

Previous article

Dixon unhappy with stipulated tire stint length in Texas
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Supercars

Holden, Triple Eight agree to early contract termination

1h
2
IndyCar

Dixon unhappy with stipulated tire stint length in Texas

3
Supercars

Davison targeted in alleged road rage incident

4
MotoGP

Rossi: Lockdown has made me more relaxed about retirement

5
Indy Pro 2000

Revised Road To Indy schedule revealed

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

IndyCar: New car, hybrid timeline to be set in “next 30 days”
Indy

IndyCar: New car, hybrid timeline to be set in “next 30 days”

Dixon unhappy with stipulated tire stint length in Texas
Indy

Dixon unhappy with stipulated tire stint length in Texas

Race of my Life: Roger Penske on the 1994 Indy 500
Indy

Race of my Life: Roger Penske on the 1994 Indy 500

Unser to receive ‘Baby Borg’ celebrating 1970 Indy 500 win
Indy

Unser to receive ‘Baby Borg’ celebrating 1970 Indy 500 win

Al Unser – Indy 500 legend, Indy car ace
Indy

Al Unser – Indy 500 legend, Indy car ace

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.