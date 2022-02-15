Marco Andretti to enter Indy 500 for 250th IndyCar start

KULR Technology Group will serve as primary sponsor on the #98 car for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge, which will also be Andretti’s 250th IndyCar start.

The third generation driver, who has two wins, 20 podiums and six pole positions to his name, stood down from a full-time ride in his father’s team at the end of 2020, his 15th year in the series, and entered only the Indy 500 as he turned his attention to the SRX series.

KULR joined Andretti Technologies [ATEC], the advanced technology arm of Andretti Autosport, and Andretti United Extreme E, in 2021 as thermal management and battery safety technical partner. According to a release, “The goal of the ATEC partnership focuses on transferring aerospace knowledge onto the racetrack. KULR’s expertise with lightweight, high-performance thermal management solutions through space exploration provides the opportunity to implement new cooling technology, battery cell architecture and testing methodologies” in motorsport.

Michael Andretti said: “We’ve worked with KULR through Andretti Technologies for over a year now, including last year’s Indy 500 with Marco, and we are thrilled to now welcome them as a primary sponsor to our IndyCar program. The development potential of KULR’s technology is exciting given their expertise in high-performance thermal management solutions and understanding of battery safety. We look forward to this special event in May as Marco celebrates 250 career IndyCar starts.”

“We are humbled and honored to have the legendary Andretti Autosport racing team represent the KULR brand in the upcoming Indianapolis 500,” said KULR president and COO Keith Cochran. “As the primary sponsor for the #98 car driven by Marco Andretti, we are extending our partnership with Andretti Autosport and further demonstrating the breadth of applications for KULR's technologies.”

The entry, officially called Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco Andretti and Curb-Agajanian, will next be seen on track in the open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on April 20, before the first day of official practice on May 17.

Andretti is aiming to make his 17th Indy 500 start, having scored four top three finishes and four more Top 10s in the Memorial Day Weekend classic.