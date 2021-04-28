Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’ Next / Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar
IndyCar / Texas Breaking news

Qualifying with race downforce at Texas will aid TMS novices

By:

Scott McLaughlin and Pietro Fittipaldi agree their efforts at this weekend’s IndyCar double-header at Texas Motor Speedway will be somewhat simplified by parc ferme rules.

Qualifying with race downforce at Texas will aid TMS novices

Aside from five minutes of two-stage pit-speed limiter practice on Saturday and five minutes of install laps on Sunday, the 24-car field will be granted just one-hour of practice (75mins for rookies) before qualifying gets underway.

As was introduced on ovals last year, each driver’s first lap of qualifying will set the grid for Saturday’s race – the 212-lap Genesys 300 – and the second lap will set the grid for Sunday’s 248-lap XPel 375.

Between qualifying and Race 1 on Saturday, the cars will be impounded, meaning that all teams and drivers will be setting their times on the heavier race downforce.

This, according to Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Scott McLaughlin and Pietro Fittipaldi of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda, will simplify their task ahead of their first race on the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway.

“Obviously we will be qualifying pretty much on race condition stuff and I think we start the race on our qualifying tires,” said McLaughlin, who ran his first oval Rookie Orientation Program at TMS last February, and has since taken part in a preseason group test at the venue. “It does take one less complication out of it for me to learn.”

Read Also:

The three-time and reigning Supercars champion did concede it would have been useful to try trimming out for a more typical oval qualifying session, ahead of his Indy 500 debut, but believes the amount of practice time available at IMS next month will aid his cause.

“For sure it would probably be nice to have an idea of what I want before I head to Indy in terms of qualifying trim,” he said, “but we've got the full month to build up to it.

“The [Texas rules] does make it a lot more simple for someone like myself – even I guess for Pietro who is coming in not a full-timer right now – just to get used to the car.”

Fittipaldi, who had three oval races among his six IndyCar starts in 2018, agreed with McLaughlin regarding consistent downforce levels making things “a bit more simple.”

He continued: “You have one practice. If you were allowed to change the downforce levels and you don't have that much experience, to do qualifying downforce in practice, then change to race [downforce] …I don't think you have enough time to get enough laps. You would be kind of going into qualifying or the race without much experience on the downforce…

“For me it's better that way, just to keep that variable out of it. I'll be able to learn more like this without going into really any unknowns.”

However, neither driver is underestimating the task ahead of them.

“To race single-seaters on an oval, it's very different, especially now with the aeroscreen,” said Fittipaldi who raced Late Models on ovals. “The car has a bit of a different balance than what I was used to from before. Following cars is always very difficult to get used to as well, gaining that experience not only in Texas but as well for Indianapolis.

“You can run laps on your own good, run fast laps, you could be quick in qualifying, but you go out in the race, it's going to be hard to get that experience of following in traffic, trying to time passes and stuff.

“That's going to be the main thing, trying to gain as much experience with that in Texas, then execute everything that's in my control and get the best result possible.”

Regarding his preparation for the two TMS races, Fittipaldi – who tested there along with temporary teammate Cody Ware – said: “You look at race footage and stuff from before, how the car handled in traffic, how people used to plan their runs on the car ahead.

“It’s very easy to kind of overdrive the entry of the corners, not get a run on a guy on exit of Turns 1 and 2, or 3 and 4. Sometimes you have to plan it a couple laps ahead. Sometimes the guys ahead are in heavy traffic, you start getting a run, and if you time it right, you can easily overtake.”

McLaughlin, who unlike Fittipaldi had the chance to run with packs of cars in his recent Texas test, agreed that timing was one of several things he expects to come only with experience.

He said: “It's my understanding of timing in the oval, understanding how hard do I drive into the corner, working out my exits so I get runs down into Turn 3 or into Turn 1, when do I make a passing move, how do I save fuel on an oval.

“Race strategy is a big thing. Especially in IndyCar, the fuel saving is a huge thing. Trying to drive fast while saving more fuel certainly helps you in the long-term.

“Yeah, a lot of things I have to focus on… Thankfully I have thousands of hours of footage I can watch from previous years, including our testing, which will help.”

Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda

Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’

Previous article

Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’

Next article

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Drivers Pietro Fittipaldi , Scott McLaughlin
Teams Team Penske , Dale Coyne Racing , Rick Ware Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Seidl backs Ricciardo over F1 social media comments

2
Formula 1

The strategy consequences of F1's sprint race rule changes

10h
3
WEC

Further LMP2 pace reduction ruled out ahead of Spa

1h
4
Formula 1

McLaren has "clear plan" on when to make 2022 F1 car switch

3h
5
Formula 1

Lowe: Williams family should have sold F1 team sooner

8h
Latest news
Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar
Formula 1

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar

15m
Qualifying with race downforce at Texas will aid TMS novices
IndyCar

Qualifying with race downforce at Texas will aid TMS novices

59m
Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’
Video Inside
IndyCar

Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’

1h
Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans
IndyCar

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans

5h
Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1
Formula 1

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1

Apr 26, 2021
Latest videos
Daly confirmed for oval races with Carlin 00:43
IndyCar
Apr 27, 2021

Daly confirmed for oval races with Carlin

Herta dominates in St Petersburg 01:34
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

Herta dominates in St Petersburg

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

IndyCar: Herta on pole at St. Pete 00:24
IndyCar
Apr 25, 2021

IndyCar: Herta on pole at St. Pete

IndyCar: St. Pete one minute barrier 03:23
IndyCar
Apr 24, 2021

IndyCar: St. Pete one minute barrier

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans Gateway
IndyCar

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans

Daly confirmed for oval IndyCar races with Carlin
Video Inside
IndyCar

Daly confirmed for oval IndyCar races with Carlin

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime
IndyCar

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

More from
Pietro Fittipaldi
Coyne encouraged by test for Fittipaldi and Ware in Texas
IndyCar

Coyne encouraged by test for Fittipaldi and Ware in Texas

Pietro Fittipaldi joins G-Drive LMP2 squad in ELMS
European Le Mans

Pietro Fittipaldi joins G-Drive LMP2 squad in ELMS

Coyne would run third car for Grosjean on Gateway oval
IndyCar

Coyne would run third car for Grosjean on Gateway oval

More from
Team Penske
Brad Keselowski: NASCAR "can't have cars leaving the ground" Talladega
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski: NASCAR "can't have cars leaving the ground"

Beaten Penske drivers still draw satisfaction from St. Pete St. Pete
IndyCar

Beaten Penske drivers still draw satisfaction from St. Pete

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020

Trending Today

Seidl backs Ricciardo over F1 social media comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl backs Ricciardo over F1 social media comments

The strategy consequences of F1's sprint race rule changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

The strategy consequences of F1's sprint race rule changes

Valentino Rossi was “first modern MotoGP rider”
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi was “first modern MotoGP rider”

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown
Video Inside
General General

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown

Ricciardo didn't underestimate difficulty of McLaren switch
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo didn't underestimate difficulty of McLaren switch

Lowe: Williams family should have sold F1 team sooner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lowe: Williams family should have sold F1 team sooner

Inside story of the epic Alesi Ferrari F1 Monaco video
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside story of the epic Alesi Ferrari F1 Monaco video

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar

Latest news

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar

Qualifying with race downforce at Texas will aid TMS novices
IndyCar IndyCar

Qualifying with race downforce at Texas will aid TMS novices

Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans
IndyCar IndyCar

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.