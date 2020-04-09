IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Texas / Breaking news

Gossage: No interest in Texas IndyCar race without fans

shares
comments
Gossage: No interest in Texas IndyCar race without fans
By:
Apr 9, 2020, 12:14 AM

Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage says that the track will not host this year’s NTT IndyCar Series season-opener as a TV-only event, but says he has for a long time advocated the idea of an IndyCar/NASCAR Cup double-header.

With Belle Isle, Detroit Grand Prix double-header canned as of Monday this week, the GP of Indianapolis and Indy 500 being shifted to July and August respectively, the cancellation of the races at Barber, Long Beach and Circuit of the Americas, and St. Petersburg possibly postponed until October, Texas Motor Speedway currently sits as the NTT IndyCar Series new season-opener on June 6.

Gossage, who has run TMS for 16 years, said that while the rebranded Genesys 600’s date is as secure as it can be given the still-fluid nature of the response to the coronavirus pandemic, a successful race there would require fans to be in attendance.

He told Motorsport.com: “For now, we are anticipating the June IndyCar race as planned. We won’t change that position until the situation dictates, whether that be federal, state, county or city officials, or if the industry indicates we cannot hold the event.

“But we wouldn’t have any interest in holding an event without fans in attendance. The reason it is a consideration for NASCAR promoters is that the promoter receives 65 percent of the sizable TV rights fee. In IndyCar, the promoter does not receive any television rights fees. That is a basic issue that causes IndyCar, even in its best days, to not be nearly as desirable to a promoter and why you will always see a turnover in the events and schedule for IndyCar.”

TMS traditionally hosts two NASCAR Cup races each season, and the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 was one of the many casualties of the March/April cancelations that blew up the motorsport calendar, and while the track’s second Cup race is still set for Oct. 25, the first has not been rescheduled.

Given that he needs spectators to make an IndyCar race worthwhile and there is still so much uncertainty as to whether U.S. state governors will allow their populations to gather in groups again by early June, a later date with the Genesys 600 and the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on the same bill would appear a desirable option – if both sanctioning bodies can work together. Gossage said the possibility would “depend on a variety of details.”

He went on: “I’ve talked for 20-plus years with all the revolving door administrations IndyCar has thrown at us about a NASCAR/IndyCar doubleheader. It was a huge feat when we got the two organizations to work together 24 years ago when we paired IndyCar and NASCAR Trucks in 1997. That was a first.

“It is one of the few occasions that would truly be a win-win. Both events would benefit, no question. The concept has supporters at both sanctioning bodies in the last couple of years but unless driven by TV – or, perhaps, a worldwide pandemic – I cannot get the parties all together to discuss it.

“If I could get Mark Miles [Penske Entertainment and IndyCar CEO], Steve Phelps [NASCAR president] and Sam Flood [NBC/NBCSN president and executive producer] all in the same room – or even on the same telephone call – it would happen. But all parties talk with me and seem in support but decline to be in the same room or call to discuss it.

“One day it will happen… I am determined! And, on a bigger level, why not NASCAR Trucks, Xfinity, IndyCar and Cup all on the same weekend? Why not?”

Related video

Next article
Dale Jr. to join IndyCar Esports field at Michigan

Previous article

Dale Jr. to join IndyCar Esports field at Michigan
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar , NASCAR , NASCAR Cup
Event Texas
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

Texas

Texas

4 Jun - 6 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Esports

McLaughlin takes Monza Eseries win despite fuel drama

2
Formula 1

Seven ways F1 teams got around tobacco bans

3h
3
Formula 1

What's behind Aston Martin's share price wobbles, Wolff links

4
Supercars

UTE: Sandown Saturday report

5
General

New 2020 calendar in the works for Shannons Nationals

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

Gossage: No interest in Texas IndyCar race without fans
Indy

Gossage: No interest in Texas IndyCar race without fans

Dale Jr. to join IndyCar Esports field at Michigan
Indy

Dale Jr. to join IndyCar Esports field at Michigan

McLaughlin's unique IndyCar Eseries challenge
eSpt

McLaughlin's unique IndyCar Eseries challenge

IndyCar cancels Detroit GP, adds IMS race and double-headers
Indy

IndyCar cancels Detroit GP, adds IMS race and double-headers

Legendary race broadcaster Varsha struck by coronavirus
F1

Legendary race broadcaster Varsha struck by coronavirus

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.