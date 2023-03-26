Subscribe
Moto2 / Portimao News

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

KTM riders enjoyed a strong start to the 2023 Moto2 and Moto3 campaigns at the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, with Pedro Acosta and Dani Holgado sharing the wins.

Lewis Duncan
By:
The 19-lap Moto3 season-opener kicked off proceedings for the 2023 lightweight class campaign in typically wild fashion.

Having taken the lead on the second lap from fourth on the grid, Tech3 KTM rider Dani Holgado fended off a hard-charging lead group of 10 competitors to claim a first grand prix victory for himself and the team in the class.

Holgado held off David Munoz on the BOE KTM across the final lap to take the chequered flag 0.160 seconds clear.

MT Helmets KTM rider Diogo Moreira completed the podium for the first time, marking Brazil’s first rostrum in the lightweight class since 2007.

Ajo KTM rookie Jose Rueda briefly took the lead late on, and finished a fine fourth on his debut ahead of the Leopard Honda of Jaume Masia and Intact GP Husqvarna’s Ayumu Sasaki – who started from pole.

The top 10 was completed by Angeluss MTA Team KTM rider Stefano Nepa, Prustel GP CF Moto duo Xavi Artigas and Joel Kelso – who grabbed the holeshot off the line – and Tech3’s Deniz Oncu, who recovered to 10th after being forced to start from pitlane when he stalled on the warm-up lap.

Australian Kelso was taken to the medical centre following the race after suffering a sickening incident directly after the chequered flag.

As Holgado celebrated his victory, Kelso was caught unsighted as he went to pull a tearoff strip from his visor and clattered into the back of the Tech3 rider.

Kelso was thrown off his machine and landed headily on the asphalt, while Holgado escaped unscathed.

Moto3 race results

Cla Rider Bike Gap Interval
1 Spain Daniel Holgado
KTM
2 Spain David Munoz
KTM 0.160 0.160
3 Brazil Diogo Moreira
KTM 0.175 0.015
4 Jose Antonio
KTM 0.206 0.031
5 Spain Jaume Masia
Honda 0.233 0.027
6 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
Husqvarna 1.090 0.857
7 Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM 1.125 0.035
8 Spain Xavier Artigas
CF MOTO 1.137 0.012
9 Australia Joel Kelso
CF MOTO 1.268 0.131
10 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM 1.409 0.141
11 Japan Kaito Toba
Honda 2.852 1.443
12 Collin Veijer
Husqvarna 6.904 4.052
13 David Salvador
KTM 6.931 0.027
14 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda 9.722 2.791
15 Italy Riccardo Rossi
Honda 9.748 0.026
16 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
GASGAS 9.771 0.023
17 Italy Matteo Bertelle
Honda 19.803 10.032
18 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji
Honda 20.317 0.514
19 Italy Romano Fenati
Honda 29.900 9.583
20 Japan Taiyo Furusato
Honda 29.948 0.048
21 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley
Honda 29.904
22 Syarifuddin Azman
KTM 29.969 0.065
23 Spain Ana Carrasco
KTM 30.066 0.097
Ivan Ortola
KTM 1 Lap 1 Lap
David Alonso
GASGAS 6 Laps 5 Laps
Filippo Farioli
KTM 14 Laps 8 Laps
United Kingdom Scott Ogden
Honda
France Lorenzo Fellon
KTM
The first round of the 2023 Moto2 season saw Pedro Acosta set his intentions early on, as he absorbed race-long pressure from Aron Canet to claim victory.

Pons Kalex rider Canet grabbed the lead off the line from first-time poleman Filip Salac on the Gresini Kalex, with Acosta moving through into second on lap two.

On the following tour Acosta took the lead from Canet going through Turn 14, with both riders easing away from the pack behind.

Canet kept Acosta in check for much of the race, but in the closing three tours the Ajo KTM rider pulled away by 1.3s to get to the chequered flag unbothered.

Tony Arbolino completed the podium for the Marc VDS squad, as Salac finished fourth from Yamaha VR46 Master Camp rider Manuel Gonzalez.

Aspar’s Jake Dixon rounded out the top six ahead of fellow Briton Sam Lowes (Marc VDS), with Albert Arenas eighth on his first outing with Ajo KTM, Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra ninth and the second Gresini-run bike of Jeremy Alcoba 10th.

Moto2 race results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap Interval
1 Spain Pedro Acosta
Kalex -
2 Spain Arón Canet
Kalex 1.358 1.358 1.358
3 Italy Tony Arbolino
Kalex 4.460 4.460 3.102
4 Czech Republic Filip Salač
Kalex 7.110 7.110 2.650
5 Spain Manuel Gonzalez
Kalex 8.193 8.193 1.083
6 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Kalex 9.146 9.146 0.953
7 United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Kalex 9.649 9.649 0.503
8 Spain Albert Arenas
Kalex 12.270 12.270 2.621
9 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex 13.941 13.941 1.671
10 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Kalex 13.840 13.840
11 Italy Celestino Vietti
Kalex 14.086 14.086 0.246
12 Belgium Barry Baltus
Kalex 14.515 14.515 0.429
13 Spain Fermin Aldeguer
Boscoscuro B-21 15.445 15.445 0.930
14 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 25.444 25.444 9.999
15 Spain Sergio García
Kalex 26.876 26.876 1.432
16 South Africa Darryn Binder
Kalex 40.233 40.233 13.357
17 Borja Gomez
Kalex 41.710 41.710 1.477
18 Italy Dennis Foggia
Kalex 41.806 41.806 0.096
19 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Kalex 42.116 42.116 0.310
20 United States Sean Dylan Kelly
Kalex 42.141 42.141 0.025
21 Spain Marcos Ramirez
FORWARD 44.802 44.802 2.661
22 United Kingdom Rory Skinner
Kalex 45.630 45.630 0.828
23 Spain Jordi Torres
Kalex 1'02.643 1'02.643 17.013
Spain Alonso López
Boscoscuro B-21
Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh
Kalex
David Sanchis
FORWARD
Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Kalex
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
