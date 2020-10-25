Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Race in
00 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Race in
07 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Race in
06 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto3 / Aragon II / Race report

Teruel Moto3: Masia takes Honda's 800th win in thriller

shares
comments
Teruel Moto3: Masia takes Honda's 800th win in thriller
By:

Leopard’s Jaume Masia won a thrilling Teruel Grand Prix to claim back-to-back Moto3 Aragon wins, as Albert Arenas extended his championship lead despite missing the podium.

Masia’s first win since Argentina 2019 last weekend made him Honda’s 100th winner in grand prix racing, with his second Aragon triumph – coming after a penultimate corner pass – giving HRC its 800th victory across all grand prix classes.

Tony Arbolino on his return from a COVID-19-related absence last weekend grabbed the holeshot from second on the grid, though poleman Raul Fernandez immediately retaliated at the first corner. 

Arbolino got shoved back by the VR46 KTM of Celestino Vietti and championship leader Arenas through the next few turns, before the latter hit the front for the first time at the penultimate corner. 

The lead group in the early laps was over 20 bikes, with the battle at the front frantic with the likes of Vietti, Fernandez and his Ajo KTM teammate Kaito Toba taking turns leading the field.

Arenas scythed past Toba at Turn 1 on lap 10 to retake the lead, and resisted several attempts by Masia over the new few tours.

The speed of Arenas’ Aspar-run KTM proved tough for Masia to overhaul on his Leopard Honda on the straight, while the former’s strength in braking made him almost impossible to overtake. 

But Masia finally made a move stick into Turn 1 having nailed his run from the final corner on lap 17, though Arenas would be back ahead six turns later. 

Masia got ahead of Arenas into Turn 1 at the start of the final lap, but once again Arenas struck back at Turn 7 and looked like he’d hold onto his lead as he got a brilliant exit onto the back straight. 

But the Leopard rider blasted through into the penultimate corner, opening the door for Tech 3’s Ayumu Sasaki and Toba to come through on Arenas too. 

Masia held on by 0.051 seconds on the run to the line to get himself back into championship contention, with Sasaki claiming his and Tech 3’s maiden Moto3 podium.

Toba hasn’t had a top six since last year’s French GP, with his best result a ninth in 2020. 

But the KTM rider made it two Japanese riders on the podium in third, with Arenas fourth after being mugged through the final bends. 

Vietti completed the top five ahead of Petronas Sprinta’s John McPhee, who came from 17th on the grid, with his sister Tech 3 KTM of Deniz Oncu, CIP's Darryn Binder, Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura and the Snipers Honda of Arbolino completing the top 10. 

Despite missing the podium, Ogura’s ninth means Arenas’ championship lead has opened up to 19 over the Japanese rider with just three races to go.

Vietti is a further point adrift in third, while Masia is now 24 points behind in fourth.

Despite the raging dogfight throughout the race, only two riders failed to finish when Tatsuki Suzuki crashed exiting Turn 9 on the last lap in front of EG 0,0 Honda’s Sergio Garcia and left him with no choice but to hit the stricken SIC58 bike.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time
1 5 Spain Jaume Masia
Honda
2 71 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
KTM 0.051
3 27 Japan Kaito Toba
KTM 0.152
4 75 Spain Albert Arenas
KTM 0.296
5 13 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus
KTM 0.331
6 17 United Kingdom John McPhee
Honda 0.372
7 53 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM 0.583
8 40 South Africa Darryn Binder
KTM 0.772
9 79 Japan Ai Ogura
Honda 0.955
10 14 Italy Tony Arbolino
Honda 2.259
11 21 Spain Alonso López
Husqvarna 2.489
12 25 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 2.493
13 12 Czech Republic Filip Salač
Honda 2.520
14 2 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo
Honda 2.686
15 52 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Honda 2.745
16 7 Italy Dennis Foggia
Honda 2.895
17 99 Spain Carlos Tatay
KTM 3.019
18 16 Italy Andrea Migno
KTM 3.622
19 55 Italy Romano Fenati
Husqvarna 5.448
20 82 Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM 5.620
21 70 Belgium Barry Baltus
KTM 5.680
22 23 Italy Niccolo Antonelli
Honda 6.103
23 6 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
Honda 16.543
24 50 Switzerland Jason Dupasquier
KTM 21.606
25 92 Japan Yuki Kunii
Honda 21.716
26 9 Italy Davide Pizzoli
KTM 21.812
27 89 Malaysia Khairul Idham Pawi
Honda 32.799
28 73 Austria Maximilian Kofler
KTM 33.600
24 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda
11 Spain Sergio García
Honda
View full results

Related video

Aragon Moto3: Masia wins thriller, Arenas extends points lead

Previous article

Aragon Moto3: Masia wins thriller, Arenas extends points lead
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto3
Event Aragon II
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race

Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

McLaren made "next step "with F1 upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren made "next step "with F1 upgrades

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin

McLaughlin to return for Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin to return for Bathurst

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO duo take surprise win from last
Super GT Super GT / Race report

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO duo take surprise win from last

WADA calls to extend Iannone’s drugs ban to four years
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

WADA calls to extend Iannone’s drugs ban to four years

Latest news

Teruel Moto3: Masia takes Honda's 800th win in thriller
MOT3 Moto3 / Race report

Teruel Moto3: Masia takes Honda's 800th win in thriller

Aragon Moto3: Masia wins thriller, Arenas extends points lead
MOT3 Moto3 / Race report

Aragon Moto3: Masia wins thriller, Arenas extends points lead

Le Mans Moto3: Vietti wins to reignite title bid, McPhee crashes
MOT3 Moto3 / Race report

Le Mans Moto3: Vietti wins to reignite title bid, McPhee crashes

Barcelona Moto3: Binder wins as title rivals clash
MOT3 Moto3 / Race report

Barcelona Moto3: Binder wins as title rivals clash

Trending

1
MotoGP

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race

2
Formula 1

Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

3
Supercars

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

4
Formula 1

McLaren made "next step "with F1 upgrades

1h
5
Supercars

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin

Latest news

Teruel Moto3: Masia takes Honda's 800th win in thriller
MOT3

Teruel Moto3: Masia takes Honda's 800th win in thriller

Aragon Moto3: Masia wins thriller, Arenas extends points lead
MOT3

Aragon Moto3: Masia wins thriller, Arenas extends points lead

Le Mans Moto3: Vietti wins to reignite title bid, McPhee crashes
MOT3

Le Mans Moto3: Vietti wins to reignite title bid, McPhee crashes

Barcelona Moto3: Binder wins as title rivals clash
MOT3

Barcelona Moto3: Binder wins as title rivals clash

Misano Moto3: Fenati delivers first win for Husqvarna
MOT3

Misano Moto3: Fenati delivers first win for Husqvarna

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.