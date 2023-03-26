Subscribe
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

2023 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Start time, how to watch & more

The 2023 MotoGP season gets under way at Portimao this weekend. Here's how and when you can watch the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday, March 26.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Honda's Marc Marquez will start the season-opener from pole position after taking a shock pole in qualifying on Saturday. He will be joined on the front row of the grid by reigning champion Jorge Martin (Ducati) and Pramac rider Jorge Martin.

Miguel Oliveira will take the start from fourth following an excellent performance in his first weekend with RNF Aprilia, ahead of new KTM signing Jack Miller and factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales.

Ducati's Enea Bastianini had originally qualified sixth but has been ruled out from Sunday's action after suffering a fracture in the sprint race. He joins Tech3 KTM rider Pol Espargaro on the sidelines.

What time does the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix start today?

The Portuguese GP will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Algarve International Circuit.

The race will run to 25 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 00:00 AEDT (Monday) / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CET/CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

10:45

N/A

11:45

06:45

03:45

21:45

19:45

16:15

FP2

15:00

N/A

 16:00

11:00

08:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

 10:10 N/A 11:10

06:10

03:10

 21:10

19:10

 15:40

Qualifying

 10:50 N/A 11:50

06:50

03:50

21:50

19:50

 16:20

Sprint

15:00

N/A

 16:00

11:00

08:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

20:30

Warm up

08:45

09:45

 10:45

04:45

 01:45

19:45

17:45

14:15

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

 06:00

00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Portuguese MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN 
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Arena4
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Sport18
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV 
  • China: Guangdong Television / Zhibo.tv
  • South Korea: SPOTV 

Americas

  • USA: CNBC
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: ESPN
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Portuguese MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'37.226
2 1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'37.290 0.064
3 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'37.454 0.228
4 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
Aprilia 1'37.521 0.295
5 43 Australia Jack Miller
KTM 1'37.549 0.323
6 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'37.584 0.358
7 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'37.598 0.372
8 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'37.616 0.390
9 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'37.622 0.396
10 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'37.880 0.654
11 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'37.920 0.694
12 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'38.136 0.910
13 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Ducati 1'37.970 0.744
14 36 Spain Joan Mir
Honda 1'38.064 0.838
15 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'38.105 0.879
16 42 Spain Alex Rins
Honda 1'38.133 0.907
17 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'38.335 1.109
18 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'38.439 1.213
19 37 Spain Augusto Fernandez
GASGAS 1'38.464 1.238
20 25 Spain Raúl Fernández
Aprilia 1'38.492 1.266
21 49 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'38.778 1.552
22 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
GASGAS
