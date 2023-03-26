2023 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Start time, how to watch & more
The 2023 MotoGP season gets under way at Portimao this weekend. Here's how and when you can watch the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday, March 26.
Honda's Marc Marquez will start the season-opener from pole position after taking a shock pole in qualifying on Saturday. He will be joined on the front row of the grid by reigning champion Jorge Martin (Ducati) and Pramac rider Jorge Martin.
Miguel Oliveira will take the start from fourth following an excellent performance in his first weekend with RNF Aprilia, ahead of new KTM signing Jack Miller and factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales.
Ducati's Enea Bastianini had originally qualified sixth but has been ruled out from Sunday's action after suffering a fracture in the sprint race. He joins Tech3 KTM rider Pol Espargaro on the sidelines.
What time does the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix start today?
The Portuguese GP will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Algarve International Circuit.
The race will run to 25 laps.
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 00:00 AEDT (Monday) / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CET/CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
10:45
|
N/A
|
11:45
|
06:45
|
03:45
|
21:45
|
19:45
|
16:15
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
N/A
|16:00
|
11:00
|
08:00
|
02:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|10:10
|N/A
|11:10
|
06:10
|
03:10
|21:10
|
19:10
|15:40
|
Qualifying
|10:50
|N/A
|11:50
|
06:50
|
03:50
|
21:50
|
19:50
|16:20
|
Sprint
|
15:00
|
N/A
|16:00
|
11:00
|
08:00
|
02:00¹
|
00:00¹
|
20:30
|
Warm up
|
08:45
|
09:45
|10:45
|
04:45
|01:45
|
19:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|06:00
|
00:00¹
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Portuguese MotoGP?
Europe:
- Spain: DAZN
- UK: BT Sport
- France: Canal+
- Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
- Italy: Sky Sport
- Hungary: Arena4
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
- Portugal: Sport TV
Asia:
- Japan: G+/Hulu
- Thailand: PPTV
- India: Sport18
- Indonesia: Trans7
- Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV
- China: Guangdong Television / Zhibo.tv
- South Korea: SPOTV
Americas
- USA: CNBC
- Canada: REV TV
- Brazil: ESPN
- Argentina: ESPN+
Oceania
- Australia: Fox Sports
- New Zealand: Spark Sport
Africa
- Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+
Portuguese MotoGP - Starting grid:
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|93
|
Marc Marquez
|Honda
|1'37.226
|2
|1
|
Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1'37.290
|0.064
|3
|89
|
Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|1'37.454
|0.228
|4
|88
|
Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|1'37.521
|0.295
|5
|43
|
Jack Miller
|KTM
|1'37.549
|0.323
|6
|23
|
Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|1'37.584
|0.358
|7
|12
|
Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|1'37.598
|0.372
|8
|72
|
Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|1'37.616
|0.390
|9
|10
|
Luca Marini
|Ducati
|1'37.622
|0.396
|10
|5
|
Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|1'37.880
|0.654
|11
|20
|
Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1'37.920
|0.694
|12
|41
|
Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|1'38.136
|0.910
|13
|73
|
Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|1'37.970
|0.744
|14
|36
|
Joan Mir
|Honda
|1'38.064
|0.838
|15
|33
|
Brad Binder
|KTM
|1'38.105
|0.879
|16
|42
|
Alex Rins
|Honda
|1'38.133
|0.907
|17
|21
|
Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|1'38.335
|1.109
|18
|30
|
Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|1'38.439
|1.213
|19
|37
|
Augusto Fernandez
|GASGAS
|1'38.464
|1.238
|20
|25
|
Raúl Fernández
|Aprilia
|1'38.492
|1.266
|21
|49
|
Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|1'38.778
|1.552
|22
|44
|
Pol Espargaro
|GASGAS
|View full results
