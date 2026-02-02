Skip to main content

MotoGP

Alex Marquez: "Gresini is the most solid option, but this may be a time to take a risk"

Alex Marquez insists Gresini is the "most solid option" for him, but does not rule out leaving Ducati's satellite team to chase a factory seat

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Edited:
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, who is finalising his signing with KTM’s factory team for 2027, believes that more than half of the MotoGP grid will have their contracts settled before the first race of the season.

The younger Marquez's market value has increased exponentially since he finished runner-up in the 2025 standings. At 29 years of age, and after six seasons in MotoGP, the time has probably come for him to capitalise on it.

In this regard, Motorsport.com understands that the Gresini rider has virtually sealed his future from 2027 onwards with KTM. Pending the final signature, which should be formalised over the coming days, Marquez will share the garage with Maverick Vinales, who will step up from the Tech3 team.

“The objective of every rider is to race for a factory team. But I’m very happy at Gresini. When the moment comes I will decide what is best for my future, but for now I want to focus on this pre-season,” Marquez said at the Sepang circuit, where the first three days of collective testing for 2026 get underway on Tuesday.

In his best season in the premier class, the Spaniard amassed three victories and a total of 12 podiums, allowing him to finish just behind his brother Marc Marquez, who was nearly untouchable until he was injured in Indonesia.

In addition to the runner-up spot, that achievement enabled Alex Marquez to improve his status within Ducati, to the point of securing the latest Desmosedici for the upcoming campaign.

After a few frenetic days regarding the rider market, Marquez gave away little information, so that no one could interpret from his words that he has already decided which leathers he will be wearing.

Alex Marquez, Gresini

Alex Marquez, Gresini

Photo by: Gresini Racing

“We are working to have the best options when the moment to decide arrives. I won’t hide that Gresini is the most solid option, but it’s true that maybe this is a moment to take a risk, because you don’t know which bike will be the most competitive under the new regulations,” he said.

Marquez has previously been a factory rider in MotoGP, riding for Repsol Honda in 2020 when he made his debut in the premier class.

Marquez is convinced that most pieces of the puzzle could fall into place before the lights go out in Buriram on the first weekend of March.

“More than 50% of the grid will have their future settled before the first race. Many teams, many manufacturers need to sign riders early so they don’t slip away,” he said.

