R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
1 day
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
02 May
Race in
17 days
R
MotoGP
French GP
16 May
Race in
31 days
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
30 May
Race in
45 days
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
06 Jun
Race in
52 days
R
MotoGP
German GP
20 Jun
Race in
66 days
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
27 Jun
Race in
73 days
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
11 Jul
Race in
87 days
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
15 Aug
Race in
122 days
R
MotoGP
British GP
29 Aug
Race in
136 days
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
12 Sep
Race in
150 days
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
19 Sep
Race in
157 days
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
03 Oct
Race in
171 days
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
10 Oct
Race in
178 days
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
24 Oct
Race in
192 days
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
31 Oct
Race in
199 days
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
14 Nov
Race in
213 days
Previous / Ducati wants to keep its six MotoGP bikes for 2022
MotoGP / News

Dovizioso explains "smart" decision to test Aprilia MotoGP bike

By:

Fifteen-time MotoGP race winner Andrea Dovizioso says testing the Aprilia at Jerez this week was “smart” for him as he continues to work towards a comeback in 2022.

Dovizioso explains "smart" decision to test Aprilia MotoGP bike

Dovizioso is taking a sabbatical in 2021 after losing his place at Ducati at the end of last season following eight years with the Italian marque.

He was offered a race seat with Aprilia for 2021 as well as several test rider roles – including the Yamaha gig that went to Cal Crutchlow – but declined all deals to work towards a full-time MotoGP race return in 2022.

Aprilia announced last month it had struck an agreement with Dovizioso for him to ride the RS-GP at a private test at Jerez from 12-14 April.

However, it remain unclear what both parties’ end game is from this test, with Dovizioso’s manager last month admitting any sort of race return in 2021 with Aprilia was unlikely.

When asked by Motorsport.com to explain why he was motivated to carry out this test, Dovizioso said: “It’s because still my passion is for MotoGP and I would like to race next year.

“I think it was smart to be on track and I’m really happy because Aprilia gave me the possibility to do that and in the right way.

“I’m really happy about that and I think it’s positive in any case if I will race next year or not.

“The possibility to ride a MotoGP bike is always nice and to be able to do it in this way, in a professional way, not just riding, it’s what I would like to do, it’s in the way I want to do.

“It was not easy to say no and everything was organised in the right away, so I think it was smart to do it.”

Andrea Dovizioso, Aprilia

Andrea Dovizioso, Aprilia

Dovizioso spent the three days at Jerez largely working on adjusting his position on the RS-GP having spent eight years on the Ducati, and says he didn’t go too deep into development work on the Aprilia as a result.

Refusing to be drawn on what lap times he managed – though noted they weren’t “too bad” – Dovizioso didn’t say in what areas the RS-GP impressed or disappointed him, but revealed a further test is likely to take place at Mugello in the next month.

“To speak about the lap times, I don’t think is too intelligent because when you are not feeling 100% with the position on the bike it’s not important,” he added.

“As I told you before, the speed of the MotoGP rider can be fast with every bike, the gap is small but this is not the point, especially if you look at the race everybody is in one second [of the best pace].

“So, this is not the point; to be on top you need different things.

“Next, I think we will do another test because we want to work a bit more on the position of the bike and that’s the key to try other things and takes time.

“So, I think we will organise another test, maybe to be in Mugello in one month more or less. And that’s the plan.”

Ducati wants to keep its six MotoGP bikes for 2022

Previous article

Ducati wants to keep its six MotoGP bikes for 2022
