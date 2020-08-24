MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Styrian GP / Breaking news

Espargaro: Miller and I wanted Styria MotoGP win “too hard”

shares
comments
Espargaro: Miller and I wanted Styria MotoGP win “too hard”
By:

Pol Espargaro says he and Jack Miller wanted MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix victory “too hard” in their last-lap duel and “gave it” to Miguel Oliveira.

The KTM rider led from lap seven to the final tour, but an overly defensive line at Turn 3 allowed Pramac’s Miller to overtake him on the run into the corner.

Espargaro scythed up the inside of Miller at the penultimate corner, with the latter attempting a move up the inside into the last turn – though both ended up going wide and allowing Tech 3’s Oliveira to sneak through to claim a shock maiden win.

Commenting on his race, Espargaro says he was forced into defending hard on the last lap owing to the Ducati’s strength in braking and on acceleration. 

“When I crossed the line, I saw on my pit board ‘plus zero’, so I didn’t know how much distance I had to Jack,” Espargaro said. 

“I just needed to block the inside of that corner. Maybe I block a little bit too much, that’s true. But I needed to do it, especially with the Ducati, because they brake hard and they accelerate very hard.

“So, I needed to be very slow in the middle and then use the body to put the front down.

“But then it was a matter of who wanted to win harder. For sure too much because at the end we didn’t take the victory, we gave it to Miguel. 

“But in the end what matters is that we had a nice fight, clean one till the last corner. We enjoyed it.” 

Expanding on his last-corner battle with Miller, he added: “This corner is super tricky because it’s going down, so it’s not easy because it’s just going up and then a bit down in the last part. 

“Normally the speed there is high and the risk of crashing is quite high as well. So, it’s also difficult when someone goes inside to try to win the position. 

“When Jack went in so hard he blocked me so good and we both went out wide. I just tried to brake late going inside and he was there. I didn’t want contact and that’s why we both went wide.

“We wanted it too hard, but in the end we gave it to another one. But that’s racing.”   

Read Also:

Espargaro ended up third to claim his first dry MotoGP podium, though was surprised at his “outstanding” pace in the 12-lap restarted race as he was struggling in fourth before the red flag and hadn’t changed anything on his bike during the pause.

“From the first race to the second, I don’t understand [why I was faster], because I was struggling so much,” he said.

“[I was] really pushing but nothing coming actually, I wasn’t turning so much, struggling so much.

“And then when race two started, I was on it, I was in 1m24s low, 1m238s. It was just outstanding. 

“I was super-fast and comfortable. We need to check the data because I cannot give an answer as to why we were so different from the first to the second race. 

“I’m really curious as well because it was the same bike and tyres.”

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP

Previous article

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Styrian GP
Drivers Jack Miller , Pol Espargaro
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing , Pramac Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP

The Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2017
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

The Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2017

Rins “doesn’t understand” why Vinales didn't retire earlier
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins “doesn’t understand” why Vinales didn't retire earlier

Quartararo no longer "as confident" about MotoGP title shot
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo no longer "as confident" about MotoGP title shot

McLaren’s Indy prospects have improved “night and day” for 2020
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

McLaren’s Indy prospects have improved “night and day” for 2020

Latest news

Espargaro: Miller and I wanted Styria MotoGP win “too hard”
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: Miller and I wanted Styria MotoGP win “too hard”

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP

Quartararo no longer "as confident" about MotoGP title shot
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo no longer "as confident" about MotoGP title shot

Rins “doesn’t understand” why Vinales didn't retire earlier
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins “doesn’t understand” why Vinales didn't retire earlier

Trending

1
MotoGP

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP

1h
2
Supercars

The Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2017

3
MotoGP

Rins “doesn’t understand” why Vinales didn't retire earlier

4
MotoGP

Quartararo no longer "as confident" about MotoGP title shot

2h
5
IndyCar

McLaren’s Indy prospects have improved “night and day” for 2020

Latest news

Espargaro: Miller and I wanted Styria MotoGP win “too hard”
MGP

Espargaro: Miller and I wanted Styria MotoGP win “too hard”

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP
MGP

Vinales ignored Brembo advice on brakes for Styria MotoGP

Quartararo no longer "as confident" about MotoGP title shot
MGP

Quartararo no longer "as confident" about MotoGP title shot

Rins “doesn’t understand” why Vinales didn't retire earlier
MGP

Rins “doesn’t understand” why Vinales didn't retire earlier

Oliveira “saw” maiden MotoGP win coming weeks ago
MGP

Oliveira “saw” maiden MotoGP win coming weeks ago

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.