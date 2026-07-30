Joan Mir explains why Gresini is the right move after Honda struggles

Joan Mir says he is “hungry” for more success after four difficult years at Honda, explaining why he chose to leave a factory ride in favour of Ducati Team's satellite Gresini team.

Amid a lack of communication from Honda regarding MotoGP’s new 850cc era, Mir decided to take matters into his own hands, signing a two-year deal with Gresini for 2027-28.

This will be the first time that the Spaniard will race for a satellite team in MotoGP, having competed exclusively for factory squads since he made his premier class debut in 2019.



Following Suzuki’s abrupt exit at the end of 2022, Mir joined Honda at its lowest point in MotoGP, with its competitive struggles even forcing him to contemplate an early retirement. However, since the RC213V improved considerably last year, he has notched up several podium finishes and rediscovered his form, even though frequent crashes continue to prevent him from becoming Honda’s lead points scorer.

Speaking about his impending move to Gresini, the 2020 champion said he is excited to begin a new chapter, as he prepares to step into Alex Marquez’s shoes as the team’s new leader.

“As you can imagine, it's a very natural step that I should do. I'm super happy,” he told MotoGP.com.

“I think Gresini is a very nice place. I think that they were looking for something very similar to me. We could raise all the efforts a little bit.

“After four difficult years here where I am, I'm hungry to do something more. I think Gresini was the best option for me. All the riders that they had were successful. So this is something that gives me plenty of confidence. And I am looking forward to it.”

Joan Mir, Honda HRC Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Gresini has quickly established itself as one of MotoGP’s most successful satellite squads since it split with Aprilia to become a Ducati customer in 2022.

In such a short span of time, the team has given opportunities to both experienced riders and newcomers, with the Marquez brothers, Enea Bastianini, Fabio di Giannantonio and most recently Fermin Aldeguer all scoring race wins aboard its satellite Ducatis.

Further, Gresini has repeatedly been praised for its family-like atmosphere, allowing riders to rebuild their careers in a less stressful environment.

When asked if he was trying to replicate what Marc Marquez did after leaving Honda for Gresini, Mir replied: “Yes, well, both the Marquez brothers, I think.

“It was a very similar move to what I [will] do. It has been a very difficult four years here, but also four years that we never gave up. We also followed the team effort in these years, even if the results were not there. I think it's a legacy that will remain here, and that will be amazing.

“I remember in 2023, the package that we had back then and the package that we have now. On a crazy weekend, we can score a podium now. This is something that before was not like that. So, yeah, just happy with the progress that we've made here and also happy about what is next.”

Mir admitted that the prospect of reuniting with his former crew chief Frankie Carchedi also influenced his decision to join Gresini.

“As you can imagine, that played an important role in my decision because I know Frankie from the past and we've been very successful together. And for next year, I think we have a lot of work done, knowing him. And so it's great.

“I'm super happy. Thank you also to all the team for the confidence that they believe in me. Also, I believe a lot in the project and what we can do. I think that is promising.”