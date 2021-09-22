Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day despite crash
MotoGP / Misano September testing News

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies

By:
Co-author:
German Garcia Casanova

Iker Lecuona says KTM benching him for the second day of the Misano MotoGP test to give his bike to 2022 rookie Raul Fernandez “really pisses me off”.

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies

As first reported by Motorsport.com, KTM has taken the opportunity to give 2022 Tech 3 riders Fernandez and Remy Gardner an early MotoGP debut on Wednesday at the Misano in-season test.

Both riders have replaced the current Tech 3 line-up of Lecuona and Danilo Petrucci, as they will do in 2022.

Lecuona ended Tuesday’s test day at Misano 20th and 1.2 seconds off the pace, but is upset to have been benched for Wednesday’s running.

“Basically, my flight leaves tomorrow morning at six o'clock, so I won't be there,” he said on Tuesday evening.

“I don't want to talk about it, it's a situation that really pisses me off, I don't understand it and I'm not in favour of it, but I have to accept it.

“Today we did the best job we could do despite the conditions in the morning, so we'll see where we are at the second race in Misano.”

Teammate Petrucci was much more pragmatic about the situation, conceding extra seat time for Gardner will only be a boost for him ahead of his full-time debut next year.

“Gardner is a good rider and every day on the bike will be an aid for him,” Petrucci noted. “We didn't have new parts to test or special things to try, so it wasn't too useful for me.

“It is more useful to have Remy guiding the bike.

“I would like to try the Dakar bike more, but it is not yet possible. I'll have to wait for December for that one.”

Petrucci’s relationship with KTM remains strong despite his ousting from his ride in favour of Gardner for 2022.

The double MotoGP race winner will remain a KTM rider in 2022 as he embarks on a campaign in the Dakar Rally.

Lecuona’s future is yet to be made official, but he is set to move to World Superbikes in 2022 with the factory Honda squad alongside current Moto2 racer Xavi Vierge.

Gardner currently leads teammate Fernandez in the Moto2 standings by 34 points with four rounds remaining.

Fernandez’s move to MotoGP has been in the headlines as the Spaniard was keen on a ride with Petronas SRT on a Yamaha, having felt the M1 would be better-suited to him, and is upset about KTM locking him into a two-year deal to join Tech 3.

shares
comments

Related video

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day despite crash

Previous article

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day despite crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin

20 h
2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Supercars

Supercars star introduces Verstappen to classic driving technique

4
Supercars

Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing

5
Other rally

MERC: Driver profile - Ron Cremen

Latest news
Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies
MotoGP

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies

8m
Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day despite crash
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day despite crash

17 h
Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine without me
MotoGP

Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine without me

22 h
Dovizioso: Quartararo "doing something crazy" on Yamaha
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Quartararo "doing something crazy" on Yamaha

Sep 21, 2021
How Bagnaia’s key strength was aided by Jorge Lorenzo
MotoGP

How Bagnaia’s key strength was aided by Jorge Lorenzo

Sep 20, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP: Morbidelli says he didn't think it was possible to make Misano start 00:44
MotoGP
Sep 21, 2021

MotoGP: Morbidelli says he didn't think it was possible to make Misano start

MotoGP: Marquez says he over his limit chasing Bastianini in Misano MotoGP race 00:49
MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021

MotoGP: Marquez says he over his limit chasing Bastianini in Misano MotoGP race

MotoGP: Mir critical of Marquez’s towing tactics at Misano 00:47
MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021

MotoGP: Mir critical of Marquez’s towing tactics at Misano

MotoGP: Quartararo says he enjoyed riding on the limit, despite title risks 00:43
MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo says he enjoyed riding on the limit, despite title risks

MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo to win on home turf 00:57
MotoGP
Sep 19, 2021

MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo to win on home turf

More from
Lewis Duncan
Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day despite crash
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day despite crash

Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine without me
MotoGP

Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine without me

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future San Marino GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

Danilo Petrucci More from
Danilo Petrucci
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Petrucci targeting Dakar if he loses KTM MotoGP seat
MotoGP

Petrucci targeting Dakar if he loses KTM MotoGP seat

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season Catalan GP
MotoGP

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season

Trending Today

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Supercars star introduces Verstappen to classic driving technique
Supercars Supercars

Supercars star introduces Verstappen to classic driving technique

Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing

MERC: Driver profile - Ron Cremen
Other rally Other rally

MERC: Driver profile - Ron Cremen

Marquez "over my limit" chasing Bastianini in Misano MotoGP race
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "over my limit" chasing Bastianini in Misano MotoGP race

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021

Latest news

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies
MotoGP MotoGP

Lecuona ‘pissed off’ to be benched at MotoGP test for rookies

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day despite crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops opening day despite crash

Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine without me
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: MotoGP in Italy will be fine without me

Dovizioso: Quartararo "doing something crazy" on Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso: Quartararo "doing something crazy" on Yamaha

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.