MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Warm Up in
02 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
02 May
Race in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
16 May
Race in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
30 May
Race in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
06 Jun
Race in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
20 Jun
Race in
77 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
27 Jun
Race in
84 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
11 Jul
Race in
98 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
15 Aug
Race in
133 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
147 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
12 Sep
Race in
161 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
19 Sep
Race in
168 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
03 Oct
Race in
181 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
10 Oct
Race in
188 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
24 Oct
Race in
202 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
31 Oct
Race in
209 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
14 Nov
Race in
224 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more Next / Struggling Morbidelli has to “wing it” in Doha MotoGP race
MotoGP / Doha GP / Breaking news

Martin: Wins in junior classes “better” than first MotoGP pole

By:

Pramac rookie Jorge Martin admits winning races in Moto2 and Moto3 felt “better” than scoring his maiden MotoGP pole position on Saturday ahead of the Doha Grand Prix.

Martin: Wins in junior classes “better” than first MotoGP pole

The Spaniard will start Sunday’s second round of the 2021 MotoGP season at the head of the pack after beating Pramac teammate Johann Zarco to pole in Qatar with a time of 1m53.106s.

Martin is the first rookie MotoGP pole winner to do so on a Ducati and the first debutant to take top honours in qualifying since Fabio Quartararo in 2019.

He stepped up to MotoGP with Pramac this year having won the 2018 Moto3 title and scoring 10 race victories in Moto3 and Moto2.

When asked to compare his first MotoGP pole with his wins in the lower categories, Martin said: “It’s difficult to say because to win is something different.

“To win is the most you can do in a GP and you did the work perfectly.

“For sure the first pole in MotoGP is something different also, but I think it’s much better a win in Moto2 or Moto3 than to make a pole position in MotoGP.”

Martin’s Doha pole comes having only had 10 days on his Ducati MotoGP bike in 2021, following the severely curtailed pre-season.

But the Pramac rider admits he expected a MotoGP bike to be harder to ride than it is so far proving to be for him.

“It’s nice to ride these bikes,” he added. “I mean, I thought it was much more difficult to ride a MotoGP bike.

“For sure at the beginning you feel everything is new and difficult, but you can push actually to another level just because of the tyres, the power, the brakes, the gearbox – everything is better.

“So, in the lap I felt quite ok. Maybe the front was already used from the first run and you push a little bit and that’s why I felt on the limit.

“But I wasn’t doing many crazy things and the bike was really stable.”

Read Also:

Martin immediately put thoughts of a maiden MotoGP win on Sunday out his mind after qualifying, and once again reiterated that his practice pace suggests he doesn’t have “the potential” to fight for victory yet.

“Tomorrow I think is the time to be a rookie,” he said of the race.

“I don’t have pressure and not even the potential yet to win because my pace is still… in FP4 for sure we did a step, but still from these [top] guys I’m maybe four tenths [behind].

“So, it’s impossible to think about a win.

“Anything can happen in a race, but I need them to crash, or six or seven riders [to crash], to win and it’s not what I want.

“What I want is to beat them when I am ready."

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Previous article

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Next article

Struggling Morbidelli has to “wing it” in Doha MotoGP race

Struggling Morbidelli has to “wing it” in Doha MotoGP race
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Doha GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

3h
2
Formula 1

Vettel admits he is “not at home” in Aston Martin F1 car

1h
3
MotoGP

Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result

15h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull won't "burn" rough diamond Tsunoda with hasty promotion

14h
5
Supercars

Jess Dane's new role yet to be defined

Latest news
Struggling Morbidelli has to “wing it” in Doha MotoGP race
MotoGP

Struggling Morbidelli has to “wing it” in Doha MotoGP race

31m
Martin: Wins in junior classes “better” than first MotoGP pole
MotoGP

Martin: Wins in junior classes “better” than first MotoGP pole

1h
MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

3h
Quartararo explains Miller's Doha "scary" near-miss
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo explains Miller's Doha "scary" near-miss

14h
Martin: Doha GP “not my day to win” despite maiden pole
Video Inside
MotoGP

Martin: Doha GP “not my day to win” despite maiden pole

14h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
15h

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Mar 27, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders

The last 20 winners in MotoGP 03:20
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

The last 20 winners in MotoGP

All Ducati Corse riders 03:30
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All Ducati Corse riders

More from
Lewis Duncan
Struggling Morbidelli has to “wing it” in Doha MotoGP race
MotoGP / Breaking news

Struggling Morbidelli has to “wing it” in Doha MotoGP race

Martin: Doha GP “not my day to win” despite maiden pole Doha GP
Video Inside
MotoGP / Breaking news

Martin: Doha GP “not my day to win” despite maiden pole

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Doha GP Prime
MotoGP / Analysis

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021
What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

MotoGP's short pre-season has concluded, but who looks in best shape ahead of the 2021 season and who is in trouble as racing looms? Lewis Duncan ponders what we've learned from MotoGP's pre-season testing

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2021
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021

Trending Today

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Vettel admits he is “not at home” in Aston Martin F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel admits he is “not at home” in Aston Martin F1 car

Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result

Marc Marquez faces six-month layoff after third surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez faces six-month layoff after third surgery

How Suzuki plans to avenge Mir's Qatar podium defeat to Ducati
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

How Suzuki plans to avenge Mir's Qatar podium defeat to Ducati

Quartararo explains Miller's Doha "scary" near-miss
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo explains Miller's Doha "scary" near-miss

Doha MotoGP: Rookie Martin claims sensational maiden pole
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Doha MotoGP: Rookie Martin claims sensational maiden pole

Red Bull won't "burn" rough diamond Tsunoda with hasty promotion
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull won't "burn" rough diamond Tsunoda with hasty promotion

Latest news

Struggling Morbidelli has to “wing it” in Doha MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Struggling Morbidelli has to “wing it” in Doha MotoGP race

Martin: Wins in junior classes “better” than first MotoGP pole
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Martin: Wins in junior classes “better” than first MotoGP pole

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Quartararo explains Miller's Doha "scary" near-miss
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo explains Miller's Doha "scary" near-miss

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.